Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:28 pm
Have the RFL mentioned a timescale? Any chance of a decision before the start of the season do we think?
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:30 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Sorry to change the subject. Who was the guy hoping for good news cos he was going in for a cancer op? Is he back on hear?


I've pm'd you.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:35 pm
debaser wrote:
Have the RFL mentioned a timescale? Any chance of a decision before the start of the season do we think?


You'd hope that the RFL are looking at pushing this through ASAP so that a team could be in place and ready to go for the start of the season
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:39 pm
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?

As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.


Personally, I want someone who's going to run things sensibly enough that we don't end up in debt again. If that means a slightly less competitive team, I'm ok with that. But it's getting the balance between that and staying competitive enough that we still have some hope of advancement.

That being said, it's going to need someone with some money to bankroll the first season. We're going to be in a state in 2017 so it needs someone with money to help us tread water while things get levelled out and settle down again. Someone coming in with no money but expecting fans to stump up isn't going to cut it. Hence why I don't want Lamb or Moore anywhere near the club. I don't trust either of them one little bit.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:40 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
You'd hope that the RFL are looking at pushing this through ASAP so that a team could be in place and ready to go for the start of the season

I'm sure I have read somewhere they wanted ideally to sort it by Friday but I may be wrong.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?

As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.


Money. Or it'll be a case of 'same time, same place next year?'

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:50 pm
Could ask Stuart Duffy I mean Frank Whitcombe when it will be resolved?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/jan/09/bradford-bulls-new-club-rfl-bids?CMP=twt_gu

Summarises some of what has been going on today. Mentions the Batley game at the end.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:06 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Could ask Stuart Duffy I mean Frank Whitcombe when it will be resolved?


It's not David Thorne who is getting the club, so Stu Duffy lifeline to stay in position has gone. Good riddance to a truly nasty piece of work.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:07 pm
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?

As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.


For selfish reasons for my sons career can I ask for both?
