|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9511
Location: Here
|
Have the RFL mentioned a timescale? Any chance of a decision before the start of the season do we think?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 386
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Sorry to change the subject. Who was the guy hoping for good news cos he was going in for a cancer op? Is he back on hear?
I've pm'd you.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2592
|
debaser wrote:
Have the RFL mentioned a timescale? Any chance of a decision before the start of the season do we think?
You'd hope that the RFL are looking at pushing this through ASAP so that a team could be in place and ready to go for the start of the season
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1833
Location: Bradford
|
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?
As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.
Personally, I want someone who's going to run things sensibly enough that we don't end up in debt again. If that means a slightly less competitive team, I'm ok with that. But it's getting the balance between that and staying competitive enough that we still have some hope of advancement.
That being said, it's going to need someone with some money to bankroll the first season. We're going to be in a state in 2017 so it needs someone with money to help us tread water while things get levelled out and settle down again. Someone coming in with no money but expecting fans to stump up isn't going to cut it. Hence why I don't want Lamb or Moore anywhere near the club. I don't trust either of them one little bit.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 614
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
You'd hope that the RFL are looking at pushing this through ASAP so that a team could be in place and ready to go for the start of the season
I'm sure I have read somewhere they wanted ideally to sort it by Friday but I may be wrong.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 190
Location: South of Bratfud
|
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?
As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.
Money. Or it'll be a case of 'same time, same place next year?'
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 241
|
Could ask Stuart Duffy I mean Frank Whitcombe when it will be resolved?
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 875
|
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 93
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Could ask Stuart Duffy I mean Frank Whitcombe when it will be resolved?
It's not David Thorne who is getting the club, so Stu Duffy lifeline to stay in position has gone. Good riddance to a truly nasty piece of work.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 93
|
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?
As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.
For selfish reasons for my sons career can I ask for both?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, bullsonfire, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, col70, colgre, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Dudley, Early Bath, eddievan, el red, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hindle xiii, HiramC, jeffvickers, jockabull, KCNBABT, LU2, MDF3, never a dull moment, Norman Bates, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Phantom Horseman, Traffic, vbfg, Wheels, wiganermike and 563 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|