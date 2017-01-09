el red wrote: A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?



As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.

Personally, I want someone who's going to run things sensibly enough that we don't end up in debt again. If that means a slightly less competitive team, I'm ok with that. But it's getting the balance between that and staying competitive enough that we still have some hope of advancement.That being said, it's going to need someone with some money to bankroll the first season. We're going to be in a state in 2017 so it needs someone with money to help us tread water while things get levelled out and settle down again. Someone coming in with no money but expecting fans to stump up isn't going to cut it. Hence why I don't want Lamb or Moore anywhere near the club. I don't trust either of them one little bit.