Mirfieldbull wrote:
As a. Real left field candidate, didn't Lawn say he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Might be more attractive now with no debt and no money to shell out to buy the club, just need enough working capital.
Did he not loan City the money? Not sure he has the single wealth to ride out a storm and withdrew his bid partly because his former co-chairman opted out.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:54 pm
I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:03 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?
The RFL statement talks about forming a new club in Bradford, so they are thinking the liquidation is complete. Strange given what allegedly came out of the players meeting about a deal being reached with Pettit.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:07 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?
Won't matter. The RFL can issue the licence to the winner bidder.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:08 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
As a. Real left field candidate, didn't Lawn say he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Might be more attractive now with no debt and no money to shell out to buy the club, just need enough working capital.
As much as Lawn suggested he may be up for it, it seems to me he's only interested if he has Julian Rhodes as part of the team, who ruled himself out previously. I would be surprised if Lawn ended up being one of the four, and even more surprised if he got it.
Personally I don't think he'd be a bad person to run the club. Has he got the money to ride out this season with the near impossible task though? Not so sure.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:09 pm
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:15 pm
I understand that the RFL are going to announce the new owners as part of the half time show at the Grand Final.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:16 pm
Even if the old club is still in administration, it doesn't matter because the old club is no use without a licence from the RFL and we no the RFL won't give a licence to the club that is in administration.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:18 pm
Yes, hence the final sentence.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:18 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
I understand that the RFL are going to announce the new owners as part of the half time show at the Grand Final.
Golden gamble style?
First prize is a jar of Uncle Joe's mint balls.
