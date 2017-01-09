Mirfieldbull wrote: As a. Real left field candidate, didn't Lawn say he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Might be more attractive now with no debt and no money to shell out to buy the club, just need enough working capital.

As much as Lawn suggested he may be up for it, it seems to me he's only interested if he has Julian Rhodes as part of the team, who ruled himself out previously. I would be surprised if Lawn ended up being one of the four, and even more surprised if he got it.Personally I don't think he'd be a bad person to run the club. Has he got the money to ride out this season with the near impossible task though? Not so sure.