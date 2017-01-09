WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:53 pm
PHILISAN





Mirfieldbull wrote:
As a. Real left field candidate, didn't Lawn say he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Might be more attractive now with no debt and no money to shell out to buy the club, just need enough working capital.

Did he not loan City the money? Not sure he has the single wealth to ride out a storm and withdrew his bid partly because his former co-chairman opted out.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:54 pm
Bullseye






I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:03 pm
Mirfieldbull




Bullseye wrote:
I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?


The RFL statement talks about forming a new club in Bradford, so they are thinking the liquidation is complete. Strange given what allegedly came out of the players meeting about a deal being reached with Pettit.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:07 pm
RickyF1





Bullseye wrote:
I take it these bids are all assuming the club's has been liquidated rather than "technically still in administration" like last week?

Won't matter. The RFL can issue the licence to the winner bidder.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:08 pm
HamsterChops






Mirfieldbull wrote:
As a. Real left field candidate, didn't Lawn say he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Might be more attractive now with no debt and no money to shell out to buy the club, just need enough working capital.


As much as Lawn suggested he may be up for it, it seems to me he's only interested if he has Julian Rhodes as part of the team, who ruled himself out previously. I would be surprised if Lawn ended up being one of the four, and even more surprised if he got it.

Personally I don't think he'd be a bad person to run the club. Has he got the money to ride out this season with the near impossible task though? Not so sure.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:09 pm
vbfg






There is no technically still in administration. The company still exists and is still in administration.

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/06309280

We know how quickly it gets updated.

The RFL have told the administrator to do one.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:15 pm
rugbyreddog






I understand that the RFL are going to announce the new owners as part of the half time show at the Grand Final.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:16 pm
RickyF1





vbfg wrote:
There is no technically still in administration. The company still exists and is still in administration.

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/06309280

We know how quickly it gets updated.

The RFL have told the administrator to do one.

Even if the old club is still in administration, it doesn't matter because the old club is no use without a licence from the RFL and we no the RFL won't give a licence to the club that is in administration.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:18 pm
vbfg






Yes, hence the final sentence. ;)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:18 pm
hindle xiii




rugbyreddog wrote:
I understand that the RFL are going to announce the new owners as part of the half time show at the Grand Final.

Golden gamble style?

First prize is a jar of Uncle Joe's mint balls.
