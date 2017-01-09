|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1443
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The problem with fans' representatives is that the representative starts to look after his or her position more than the interests of the fans, not wanting to give up the status of being on the board and having the inside track on everything. The focus switches to the interests of the Board rather than the fans, and the non-fan members start to use the representative as a publicist, to keep the fans onside.
I've seen it in happen in the wider world, and it is human nature.
Absolutely. The combination of robustness, insight, ability, commitment, humility, integrity etc required is pretty f***ing rare. I can think of a couple of people but I'm pretty sure none would want to do it.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:30 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3521Location:
Hornsea
|
ridlerbull wrote:
I'm not sure that's entirely true. You'd have to be someone fairly comfortable with being a magnet for abuse from a fair few 'fans', as well as with a roughly 50% chance of at some point never being able to set foot in Odsal (or wherever we end up playing) again. So, essentially someone with no emotional ties to the club or who feels that their relationship with the club is pretty disposable. Not the best qualities in someone to be a fan representative.
Is this a joke? Are you not describing Marc Green?
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1443
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Is this a joke? Are you not describing Marc Green?
Not at all. He's exactly the sort of person who would put himself forward to be part of running the club. That's why it's such a worrying idea.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8926
Location: Bradbados
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The problem with fans' representatives is that the representative starts to look after his or her position more than the interests of the fans, not wanting to give up the status of being on the board and having the inside track on everything. The focus switches to the interests of the Board rather than the fans, and the non-fan members start to use the representative as a publicist, to keep the fans onside.
I've seen it in happen in the wider world, and it is human nature.
You mentioned the biggest problem in your post Slugger, "starts to look after his or her position more than the interests of the fans
", the trouble is, which fans? The fans are individuals, each and every one won't agree on much on anything with their neighbour.
To be truthful, after reading much of the stuff which goes into some supporter forums, I seriously wouldn't want a few of these 'supporters' groups', to run anything more important than the sweet stall. And I doubt that would break even.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anakin Skywalker, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, Bendybulls, bigalf, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, Dezzies_right_hook, dummyrunner, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, heaton_sk4, Highlander, HiramC, linebacker53, Malfax, Mirfieldbull, Nelson, never a dull moment, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Pumpetypump, R.B.A, RDM, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stul, thepimp007, Toga, Wheels, Wigg'n, zapperbull and 598 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|