Slugger McBatt wrote: The problem with fans' representatives is that the representative starts to look after his or her position more than the interests of the fans, not wanting to give up the status of being on the board and having the inside track on everything. The focus switches to the interests of the Board rather than the fans, and the non-fan members start to use the representative as a publicist, to keep the fans onside.



I've seen it in happen in the wider world, and it is human nature.

You mentioned the biggest problem in your post Slugger, "", the trouble is, which fans? The fans are individuals, each and every one won't agree on much on anything with their neighbour.To be truthful, after reading much of the stuff which goes into some supporter forums, I seriously wouldn't want a few of these 'supporters' groups', to run anything more important than the sweet stall. And I doubt that would break even.