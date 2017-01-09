WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:04 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14677
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
ridlerbull wrote:
Brexit - we don't need the other 39 clubs. We've got a proud history and are stronger on our own. The parallels are endless!


Declare UDI & stay in Europe with the Scottish RL.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:18 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7278
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Still subject to the court of RL fans' opinion though.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:24 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1830
Location: Bradford
That Airplane mode of Billy's must allow Twitter to get through...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:46 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25672
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:48 pm
daveyz999
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1654
Will be interesting to see how the game against Batley comes about.

We currently have a set of unemployed individuals, who have no insurance whom will put their bodies on the line. If anyone gets seriously injured, there's little chance of a club signing them up this season.

And how are Batley funding for a "Bradford" kit, together with extras for merchandising? Do they now have a millionaire sugar daddy?

I can't see how the game can go ahead without an actual club employing the players. Not unless its been agreed that it will be 'touch and pass' :ASK:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:51 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1830
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.


It conjures up images of those "Bulls Banter" fans that are after the head coach's scalp after a run of a few bad games. Imagine one of those actually sat on the board as a representative. Imagine that entire Bulls Banter group clubbing together and having a large say in how the club's money is spent.

I'm getting sweats now...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:55 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6676
Isnt there a organisation called supporters direct which helps in these situations?

Just think of yourselves as rochdale but a awful lot bigger
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:55 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1439
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Bullseye wrote:
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.

Quite. And being absolutely completely honest, while we have a lot of very good people with judgement, credibility, perspective, and the interests of the club at heart, it is not as if we have an excess of them. There is an awful lot of complete bo11ox talked on the likes of BBSG and Bulls Banter, as well as people with their own agendas who are happy to play self-appointed roles as an insider or fan representative. I can see it being an absolute minefield, in which anyone with the awareness required to do the job well would not want to put themselves forward, leading to yet another deadweight leader at or near the top of the club.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:00 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7278
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
j.c wrote:
Isnt there a organisation called supporters direct which helps in these situations?


Yes. And I know from them that they have tried to get involved.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:04 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 732
This whole situation just gets more surreal each day , bloody good fun though , I suppose you have to laugh about it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
