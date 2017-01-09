Bullseye wrote: I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.

Quite. And being absolutely completely honest, while we have a lot of very good people with judgement, credibility, perspective, and the interests of the club at heart, it is not as if we have an excess of them. There is an awful lot of complete bo11ox talked on the likes of BBSG and Bulls Banter, as well as people with their own agendas who are happy to play self-appointed roles as an insider or fan representative. I can see it being an absolute minefield, in which anyone with the awareness required to do the job well would not want to put themselves forward, leading to yet another deadweight leader at or near the top of the club.