ridlerbull wrote:
Brexit - we don't need the other 39 clubs. We've got a proud history and are stronger on our own. The parallels are endless!
Declare UDI & stay in Europe with the Scottish RL.
Still subject to the court of RL fans' opinion though.
That Airplane mode of Billy's must allow Twitter to get through...
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.
Will be interesting to see how the game against Batley comes about.
We currently have a set of unemployed individuals, who have no insurance whom will put their bodies on the line. If anyone gets seriously injured, there's little chance of a club signing them up this season.
And how are Batley funding for a "Bradford" kit, together with extras for merchandising? Do they now have a millionaire sugar daddy?
I can't see how the game can go ahead without an actual club employing the players. Not unless its been agreed that it will be 'touch and pass'
Bullseye wrote:
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.
It conjures up images of those "Bulls Banter" fans that are after the head coach's scalp after a run of a few bad games. Imagine one of those actually sat on the board as a representative. Imagine that entire Bulls Banter group clubbing together and having a large say in how the club's money is spent.
I'm getting sweats now...
Isnt there a organisation called supporters direct which helps in these situations?
Just think of yourselves as rochdale but a awful lot bigger
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1439
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Bullseye wrote:
I like the idea in theory but would be wary of how it would work for us in practice. The “fans” don’t and never have spoken with a unified voice on anything. VBFG’s point is well made. You’d need a rhinoceros thick skin to be a representative on the board. Not for me thanks.
Quite. And being absolutely completely honest, while we have a lot of very good people with judgement, credibility, perspective, and the interests of the club at heart, it is not as if we have an excess of them. There is an awful lot of complete bo11ox talked on the likes of BBSG and Bulls Banter, as well as people with their own agendas who are happy to play self-appointed roles as an insider or fan representative. I can see it being an absolute minefield, in which anyone with the awareness required to do the job well would not want to put themselves forward, leading to yet another deadweight leader at or near the top of the club.
j.c wrote:
Isnt there a organisation called supporters direct which helps in these situations?
Yes. And I know from them that they have tried to get involved.
This whole situation just gets more surreal each day , bloody good fun though , I suppose you have to laugh about it
