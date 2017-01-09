WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:02 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1507
Playing catch and reading about Bulls/Northern select whatever a solution dawned on me.

We should have both a Bulls and a Northern side playing out of Odsal, stick Northern in Champ 1.

Everybody wins! More games at Odsal and a new team in C1.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:04 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2591
hindle xiii wrote:
Playing catch and reading about Bulls/Northern select whatever a solution dawned on me.

We should have both a Bulls and a Northern side playing out of Odsal, stick Northern in Champ 1.

Everybody wins! More games at Odsal and a new team in C1.


Which would help better develop our youngsters/fringe players as they can play in L1 and we could finagle the salary cap by having certain players registered with one club but loaned to the other.

It's such a brilliant wheeze, you wonder why no other club has thought of it before


Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:04 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
hindle xiii wrote:
Playing catch and reading about Bulls/Northern select whatever a solution dawned on me.

We should have both a Bulls and a Northern side playing out of Odsal, stick Northern in Champ 1.

Everybody wins! More games at Odsal and a new team in C1.

Great idea. Soddit, lets restart Manningham too, and have them play out of VP.


Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:07 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 18
hindle xiii wrote:
Playing catch and reading about Bulls/Northern select whatever a solution dawned on me.

We should have both a Bulls and a Northern side playing out of Odsal, stick Northern in Champ 1.

Everybody wins! More games at Odsal and a new team in C1.


Like that, Northern could be the academy/U23 side. Till next year when they go up and the Bulls go down...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:10 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 347
Location: Yorkshire
The lamb / Irvine bid appears to be following the following model http://pitchinvasion.net/fan-ownership- ... iga-model/

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:17 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
el red wrote:
The lamb / Irvine bid appears to be following the following model http://pitchinvasion.net/fan-ownership- ... iga-model/

Kinda cool. But I still don't see it actually *solving* anything. I guess it would help with transparency, but I find it hard to believe that we wouldn't just end up in a death by a thousand cuts indecisive mess. That said, I'm up for getting my hands on some shares. Where do I sign up?!? :mrgreen:


Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:18 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 608
el red wrote:
The lamb / Irvine bid appears to be following the following model http://pitchinvasion.net/fan-ownership- ... iga-model/

I feel we won't progress ever out of championship if we take this route.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
