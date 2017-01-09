|
Playing catch and reading about Bulls/Northern select whatever a solution dawned on me.
We should have both a Bulls and a Northern side playing out of Odsal, stick Northern in Champ 1.
Everybody wins! More games at Odsal and a new team in C1.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:04 pm
Which would help better develop our youngsters/fringe players as they can play in L1 and we could finagle the salary cap by having certain players registered with one club but loaned to the other.
It's such a brilliant wheeze, you wonder why no other club has thought of it before
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:04 pm
Great idea. Soddit, lets restart Manningham too, and have them play out of VP.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:07 pm
Like that, Northern could be the academy/U23 side. Till next year when they go up and the Bulls go down...
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:10 pm
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:17 pm
Kinda cool. But I still don't see it actually *solving* anything. I guess it would help with transparency, but I find it hard to believe that we wouldn't just end up in a death by a thousand cuts indecisive mess. That said, I'm up for getting my hands on some shares. Where do I sign up?!?
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:18 pm
I feel we won't progress ever out of championship if we take this route.
