|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
bowlingboy wrote:
stop watching porn while off Wifi..
Phonecalls to New Zealand aren't cheap mate.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 601
|
MicktheGled wrote:
The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.
What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.
Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.
What are Batley doing Mick?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, chapylad, Cibaman, Cookie, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, Dezzies_right_hook, dr_noangel, Drust, eddievan, el red, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, HiramC, jeffvickers, jumbercules, Kevin Turvey, KRLFC, lmw, Lord Magoon, Malfax, MicktheGled, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Sideshow Bob, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, TheButcher, thepimp007, tigersteve, tikkabull, vbfg, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 534 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|