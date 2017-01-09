WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:13 am
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Some mention from a few fan sites of details of a new club. However, mick gledhill is probably closest to the truth when he says one of the bidders are unveiling their plan today.


There will be no announcement today. All this talk of Lamb and Irvine has been fuelled by Bobby Goulding's and the NRL Facebook comments.

It's hilarious.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:14 am
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Blotto wrote:
You forgot to mention that Micks meeting is going to be in Nandos, a starving hack has to eat and can be too susceptible, I hope Mick doesn't let his hunger for food lessen his hunger for the truth :wink:


With a £216 phone bill to pay I can't afford Nandos :lol: :lol:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:15 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7271
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Christ. This is like Nth level of meta now.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:17 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4155
Ross Peltier just tweeted a pic of a fair few of the squad training at gym. Included Leon, Kieran Moss & Lachlan Burr. Around 10 players in the pic.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:20 am
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1430
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
MicktheGled wrote:
There will be no announcement today. All this talk of Lamb and Irvine has been fuelled by Bobby Goulding's and the NRL Facebook comments.

It's hilarious.

:WALL: :BEAT: :SHOOT:
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:21 am
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
el red wrote:
The Bulls are definitely NOT playing Batley this week. Batley will play another team that are starting to look like Bradford.


The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.

What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.

Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:22 am
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
ridlerbull wrote:
:WALL: :BEAT: :SHOOT:


:STUPID: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:23 am
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1430
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
MicktheGled wrote:
The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.

What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.

Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.

You do know that journalists are meant to inform, right?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:26 am
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Bull Mania wrote:
Ross Peltier just tweeted a pic of a fair few of the squad training at gym. Included Leon, Kieran Moss & Lachlan Burr. Around 10 players in the pic.


The majority of the remaining 24 players are at Tong training.

I spoke with an extremely upbeat and positive Rohan Smith this morning.

Time really is of essence.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:26 am
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 234
MicktheGled wrote:
With a £216 phone bill to pay I can't afford Nandos :lol: :lol:


stop watching porn while off Wifi.. :D
