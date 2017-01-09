el red wrote: The Bulls are definitely NOT playing Batley this week. Batley will play another team that are starting to look like Bradford.

The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.