|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Some mention from a few fan sites of details of a new club. However, mick gledhill is probably closest to the truth when he says one of the bidders are unveiling their plan today.
There will be no announcement today. All this talk of Lamb and Irvine has been fuelled by Bobby Goulding's and the NRL Facebook comments.
It's hilarious.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Blotto wrote:
You forgot to mention that Micks meeting is going to be in Nandos, a starving hack has to eat and can be too susceptible, I hope Mick doesn't let his hunger for food lessen his hunger for the truth
With a £216 phone bill to pay I can't afford Nandos
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:15 am
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7271Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Christ. This is like Nth level of meta now.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:17 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4155
|
Ross Peltier just tweeted a pic of a fair few of the squad training at gym. Included Leon, Kieran Moss & Lachlan Burr. Around 10 players in the pic.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1430
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
MicktheGled wrote:
There will be no announcement today. All this talk of Lamb and Irvine has been fuelled by Bobby Goulding's and the NRL Facebook comments.
It's hilarious.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
el red wrote:
The Bulls are definitely NOT playing Batley this week. Batley will play another team that are starting to look like Bradford.
The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.
What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.
Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:23 am
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1430
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
MicktheGled wrote:
The Bradford Bulls brand, logo and intellectual property rights have been sold by the Administrator to David Thorne.
What a great gesture from Batley though and I'll be looking to purchase one of the limited edition shirts to help put some into the kitty going to Rohan and the boys.
Hopefully there's a big 2,000+ crowd to see the rebirth of the club.
You do know that journalists are meant to inform, right?
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7437
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Ross Peltier just tweeted a pic of a fair few of the squad training at gym. Included Leon, Kieran Moss & Lachlan Burr. Around 10 players in the pic.
The majority of the remaining 24 players are at Tong training.
I spoke with an extremely upbeat and positive Rohan Smith this morning.
Time really is of essence.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 234
|
MicktheGled wrote:
With a £216 phone bill to pay I can't afford Nandos
stop watching porn while off Wifi..
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, chapylad, Cibaman, Cookie, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, Dezzies_right_hook, dr_noangel, Drust, eddievan, el red, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, HiramC, jeffvickers, jumbercules, Kevin Turvey, KRLFC, lmw, Lord Magoon, Malfax, MicktheGled, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Sideshow Bob, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, TheButcher, thepimp007, tigersteve, tikkabull, vbfg, WF Rhino and 538 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|