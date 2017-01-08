WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:36 pm
Top House Lad wrote:
As a point of information, Stuart Duffy, for almost all the Marc Green era, was not part of the management team but worked part time in the football department. When everyone else had either resigned or disappeared he was asked if he would take the role of General Manager, which he has done throughout administration when he has been very much of a go between. As a further point of information he has not been media manager for a number of years.

Stuart Duffy was football manager and in charge of looking after the salary cap for Ferres and Green. He is more involved than you think. It's interesting to note that the administrators cited a lack of management information as one of the major issues they faced in trying to provide bidders with info. Stuart Duffy was football manager then GM and the man tasked with keeping this information up to date and available. He controlled the lodging of player contracts with the RFL and therefore when bidders asked what everyone was being paid so they could asses the level of finance required they were told the information was not available!

Duffy wants to be in charge but hides behind ignorance when the brown stuff flies. People have been sucked into this for too long and a complete clear out is needed. Get some fresh ideas in and build some energy.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:38 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
It's simple, everyone needs to go, clear out all the deadwood. Especially Duffy after his threatening letters after I posted the truth about the meeting and what was said.


I think technically speaking there has been a clear out as we no longer exist. Not sure how we'll go without some continuity when our saviour rides in on his steed...or donkey

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:38 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
More interesting in the paper are Martyn Sadler's comments. He mentions how League Publications are a major creditor of the Bulls (them being the company that produced the matchday newspaper). Says he's less than pleased about being left in the dark by the administrator in relation to the bids, says the creditors received no information at all about them and that the administrator seemed to spend an awful long time on holiday during the administration period.

Coupled with Green's comments about not being involved at all in any of the bids, or indeed with the club since the administrator was appointed, it does suggest that the creditors were not involved at all in rejecting any bids for the club. That was all down to the administrator, who didn't consult the creditors in the slightest.


Surely the creditors are only made aware,when the administrator approves a bid.Not all parties that are bidding.
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:42 pm
SCONE wrote:
I think technically speaking there has been a clear out as we no longer exist. Not sure how we'll go without some continuity when our saviour rides in on his steed...or donkey


I know what you mean but Stuart Duffy needs to go, more faces than the town hall clock playing staff off against each other.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:45 pm
Looking forward to getting no work done for the 8th straight week constantly refreshing various sources of social media that have absolutely no inside track on anything. The gallows humour keeps it all worthwhile.
:FRUSRATED:
Here's to more disappointment tomorrow.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:46 pm
el red wrote:
Stuart Duffy was football manager and in charge of looking after the salary cap for Ferres and Green. He is more involved than you think. It's interesting to note that the administrators cited a lack of management information as one of the major issues they faced in trying to provide bidders with info. Stuart Duffy was football manager then GM and the man tasked with keeping this information up to date and available. He controlled the lodging of player contracts with the RFL and therefore when bidders asked what everyone was being paid so they could asses the level of finance required they were told the information was not available!

Duffy wants to be in charge but hides behind ignorance when the brown stuff flies. People have been sucked into this for too long and a complete clear out is needed. Get some fresh ideas in and build some energy.


Stu Duffy wasn't asked to be GM, he pushed himself into the position. When the Welfare investigation starts against him the fans will get the truth.
