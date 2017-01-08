Top House Lad wrote: As a point of information, Stuart Duffy, for almost all the Marc Green era, was not part of the management team but worked part time in the football department. When everyone else had either resigned or disappeared he was asked if he would take the role of General Manager, which he has done throughout administration when he has been very much of a go between. As a further point of information he has not been media manager for a number of years.

Stuart Duffy was football manager and in charge of looking after the salary cap for Ferres and Green. He is more involved than you think. It's interesting to note that the administrators cited a lack of management information as one of the major issues they faced in trying to provide bidders with info. Stuart Duffy was football manager then GM and the man tasked with keeping this information up to date and available. He controlled the lodging of player contracts with the RFL and therefore when bidders asked what everyone was being paid so they could asses the level of finance required they were told the information was not available!Duffy wants to be in charge but hides behind ignorance when the brown stuff flies. People have been sucked into this for too long and a complete clear out is needed. Get some fresh ideas in and build some energy.