Bobbie Goulding seems convicned it's Irvine, is he in with Lamb?
Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:22 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
League express has a interview with Micheal Green.
Grant Schapps's alter ego?!
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:39 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Bobbie Goulding seems convicned it's Irvine, is he in with Lamb?
Irvine has been tweeting in opposition to Rob "I'm a tool" Studd tonight so that automatically puts him up in my estimation. Irvines tweets and follows also suggest to me his bid (whoever he is involved with) is still very much active.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:46 pm
Duckman wrote:
Irvine has been tweeting in opposition to Rob "I'm a tool" Studd tonight so that automatically puts him up in my estimation. Irvines tweets and follows also suggest to me his bid (whoever he is involved with) is still very much active.
Do you think it's linked to cronulla directly?
