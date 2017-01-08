bowlingboy wrote:
Who'll do what to who is speculation until we have an owner.
As I said I'm not in the know but I get a feeling that there are a few aces up sleeves and plans already in place.
I don't think even the Rfl would embark on such a ridiculous project of starting a team and running it in two weeks.
Well as the saying goes "time will tell"
If the RFL deadline is "close of business Monday", and they say a week to determine which, if any, bid is accepted.
So we should know by Monday 16th January - excellent - plenty of time to get all the players together & trained.
I bet Hull KR are quaking in their boots - NOT!