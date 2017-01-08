KCNBABT wrote: Interesting quote from Welham in the Guardian today.



Welham: "We were getting no answers to these questions from the people in charge of the administration and, to make matters worse, we were getting fed lies from people who said they knew what was happening all the time."



Stu Duffy as GM told the players the club would be the richest in Rugby League. The players, my son included all bought it and look what happend. False hope is dangerous.

It's seemed to be inbedded into the culture at the Bulls. When the website had gone down even whilst in admin the club lied and said it was technical issues. They just couldn't help their selves. A bit of honesty goes along way but I doubt any truth has come out of Odsal from the top in years.