Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 595
Looking at what KR have just done to FC we will be beaten by 100 even if we cobble a team together.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:09 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1814
Location: Bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
Looking at what KR have just done to FC we will be beaten by 100 even if we cobble a team together.
FC's team was full of kids with a few first teamers in to give match practice to. I wouldn't read a thing into that result.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:14 pm
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5704
HamsterChops wrote:
FC's team was full of kids with a few first teamers in to give match practice to. I wouldn't read a thing into that result.
Yeah we haven't got any first teamers to play with the kids.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:18 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1505
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah we haven't got any first teamers to play with the kids.
Yeah that doesn't sound right.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:25 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2760
hindle xiii wrote:
Luke Robinson was on Pulse radio last Wed on RHP show (when Leon did his speech) and he was hoping it would be ok but were working towards Batley as a back up testimonial fixture.
I'm playing catch up so someone may have already mentioned this.
I hope something does go ahead for him. I know we have bigger problems to worry about but for him to miss out on a well deserved pay day after having to retire early would be a great shame. Always liked him as a player
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:27 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1814
Location: Bradford
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah we haven't got any first teamers to play with the kids.
I should clarify, I still expect us to get hammered. With our current squad (i.e. everyone who hasn't signed for someone else, signs up for new Bradford), I expect Rochdale will be beating us with relative ease. But don't read anything in to KR beating FC today.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:04 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 119
Location: Depends whose asking
HamsterChops wrote:
I should clarify, I still expect us to get hammered. With our current squad (i.e. everyone who hasn't signed for someone else, signs up for new Bradford), I expect Rochdale will be beating us with relative ease. But don't read anything in to KR beating FC today.
With our depleted and demoralised squad I'm struggling to think of a Champ team that wont beat us.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:09 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 467
HamsterChops wrote:
FC's team was full of kids with a few first teamers in to give match practice to. I wouldn't read a thing into that result.
I agree but I think it was slightly stronger than the team beaten by Cas last week by a similar amount. FC fans and coach seemed delighted by Kelly's debut.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:14 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 228
Who'll do what to who is speculation until we have an owner.
As I said I'm not in the know but I get a feeling that there are a few aces up sleeves and plans already in place.
I don't think even the Rfl would embark on such a ridiculous project of starting a team and running it in two weeks.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:15 pm
Joined: Sat Jul 30, 2016 6:49 am
Posts: 46
KCNBABT wrote:
Interesting quote from Welham in the Guardian today.
Welham: "We were getting no answers to these questions from the people in charge of the administration and, to make matters worse, we were getting fed lies from people who said they knew what was happening all the time."
Stu Duffy as GM told the players the club would be the richest in Rugby League. The players, my son included all bought it and look what happend. False hope is dangerous.
It's seemed to be inbedded into the culture at the Bulls. When the website had gone down even whilst in admin the club lied and said it was technical issues. They just couldn't help their selves. A bit of honesty goes along way but I doubt any truth has come out of Odsal from the top in years.
