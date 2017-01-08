WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:58 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7268
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bulliac wrote:
Technically yes.


Dang. There is literally nothing about that deal that did anybody any good.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:35 pm
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8919
Location: Bradbados
vbfg wrote:
Dang. There is literally nothing about that deal that did anybody any good.

One of the best deals the council ever made, imo.

Of course it took two parties to agree to it, and if our then board hadn't been quite so gung ho about how they were going to get such an unbelievable team, that would attract, oooh, who knows, 50k for home games per week? then maybe they might have gone through the small print little more closely.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:45 pm
exiledbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 2
ridlerbull wrote:
Well indeed. In the absence of a crystal ball I'll have to entertain myself with other things while I wait impatiently for tomorrow - I wonder which recently exiled Bull you are then? Hmmm... :)


How do you know "Recently" Exiled ? Best check my possessions for tags :)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:47 pm
dr_noangel Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 5:06 pm
Posts: 17
paulwalker71 wrote:
Bradford Bulls Ex-Players vs Bradford Bulls Future Players :)



Or ex-players vs future ex-players.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:54 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1504
KCNBABT wrote:
Yes.

Re: saying yes to Braveheart being Mark Moore;

Now, now. Outing a poster as someone on the inside all while hiding behind a username yourself is a bit poop don't you think?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:56 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1426
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
exiledbull wrote:
How do you know "Recently" Exiled ? Best check my possessions for tags :)

Ah, assumed given it was your first post that you were a recently departed player. It didn't occur to me to check when you first signed up. The kind of due diligence can take weeks.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:01 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7268
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
hindle xiii wrote:
Now, now. Outing a poster as someone on the inside all while hiding behind a username yourself is a bit poop don't you think?


Particularly when it seems to me unlikely that a player's dad would know that. Makes you wonder who it actually is.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:02 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1504
roger daly wrote:
Very true.

I'm sure Huddersfield can muster a Bradford Bulls select team themselves

Hope something can be sorted out for Luke Robinsons sake, be a shame if he misses out

Luke Robinson was on Pulse radio last Wed on RHP show (when Leon did his speech) and he was hoping it would be ok but were working towards Batley as a back up testimonial fixture.

I'm playing catch up so someone may have already mentioned this.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:03 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7268
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bulliac wrote:
One of the best deals the council ever made, imo.


Yeah, the local taxpayer did well. I was thinking in terms of the RFL's behind closed doors decision to take it on, making us the subject of a morality tale that must play out.
