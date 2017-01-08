HamsterChops wrote: But on the plus side, it gets rid of the chancers who have no money and are trying to get the fans to pay for everything. The Richard Lambs of the world who shout from the rooftops every time there's an admin, but does absolutely nothing when push comes to shove. The Mark Moores of the world who try to buy the club with the season ticket money, who have already walked out on the club TWICE by spitting dummies about points being deducted.



As much as everyone wants a prudent business plan, the first year is going to take someone with some financial clout. Not some "all mouth, no trousers" bull$hit merchant like Lamb or Moore. If the RFL guidelines makes sure they have no involvement, they're doing at least one thing right.



I personally don't want either of those two anywhere near the club. Especially Mark Moore after his last "efforts" of getting people's hopes up, then dashing them all over again.

The question is why would anyone with financial clout take on the Bulls? If they invest in the team, restore the club to its former glories, they end up with a business that will be fortunate to break even or make a small profit. They're not going to recoup the losses they are bound to incur in the next few years. They might do that if they have a genuine love of the club or sport but those indinividuals seem to be in short supply.It only makes sense to someone with financial clout if there is another angle, such as the ability to re-develop the stadium and surrounding area. If they take on the club and then find that there are too many obstacles to that plan they are likely to lose interest in the rugby club very quickly.