Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:14 pm
Cibaman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6013
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
But on the plus side, it gets rid of the chancers who have no money and are trying to get the fans to pay for everything. The Richard Lambs of the world who shout from the rooftops every time there's an admin, but does absolutely nothing when push comes to shove. The Mark Moores of the world who try to buy the club with the season ticket money, who have already walked out on the club TWICE by spitting dummies about points being deducted.

As much as everyone wants a prudent business plan, the first year is going to take someone with some financial clout. Not some "all mouth, no trousers" bull$hit merchant like Lamb or Moore. If the RFL guidelines makes sure they have no involvement, they're doing at least one thing right.

I personally don't want either of those two anywhere near the club. Especially Mark Moore after his last "efforts" of getting people's hopes up, then dashing them all over again.


The question is why would anyone with financial clout take on the Bulls? If they invest in the team, restore the club to its former glories, they end up with a business that will be fortunate to break even or make a small profit. They're not going to recoup the losses they are bound to incur in the next few years. They might do that if they have a genuine love of the club or sport but those indinividuals seem to be in short supply.

It only makes sense to someone with financial clout if there is another angle, such as the ability to re-develop the stadium and surrounding area. If they take on the club and then find that there are too many obstacles to that plan they are likely to lose interest in the rugby club very quickly.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:14 pm
pie.warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 10, 2011 2:07 pm
Posts: 1657
Location: 100 MILES FROM PARADISE
There will be a new directive from the RFL, anyone not named in the other teams 19 man match day squad will be allowed to play for the Bradford Barbarian Bulls on a week to week basis
A Pie is for life, not just a Wembley Final

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:15 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7265
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Apologies for being blunt but testimonial and friendly games are the least of our worries at the moment.


Yeah. Shame for Robinson though. IIRC he asked for us. That might be worth sticking a tenner in his pot.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:16 pm
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 226
dummyrunner wrote:
or at least one more deadline extention


Can you have a deadline for something that doesn't exist?

You can due diligence till the cows come home.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:56 pm
Early Bath
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2870
Location: Lymm
Crystal Ball time - 12.01 Monday

No bids received from anybody under the RFL terms.

RFL decide to relegate New Co Bullocks to C1 under a new Company wholly owned by the RFL to play at Odsal under a peppercorn rent for 3 years.

Toronto & Bulls to swap fixtures and make a few adjustments to fit in with Cold Canada weather.

RFL - having managed the 3 year period correctly then open offers again.


Key points - RFL HAVE to have a club playing at Odsal to maintain Lease Regulations.

Stability for new Co for 3 years.

Special conditions for New Players to maintain a decent squad.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:00 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7265
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Key points - RFL HAVE to have a club playing at Odsal to maintain Lease Regulations.


They do? Or is it just that they can't use it for another purpose in order to protect an existing team which is about to cease to exist. If there's no replacement the RFL lose their investment and the council are free to sell.

There'll be no RFL owned and run team. There's more pie in that sky than there is with the NRL club set to swoop in.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:01 pm
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 226
Early Bath wrote:
Crystal Ball time - 12.01 Monday

No bids received from anybody under the RFL terms.

RFL decide to relegate New Co Bullocks to C1 under a new Company wholly owned by the RFL to play at Odsal under a peppercorn rent for 3 years.

Toronto & Bulls to swap fixtures and make a few adjustments to fit in with Cold Canada weather.

RFL - having managed the 3 year period correctly then open offers again.


Key points - RFL HAVE to have a club playing at Odsal to maintain Lease Regulations.

Stability for new Co for 3 years.

Special conditions for New Players to maintain a decent squad.


Or multi millionaire comes in and buys Cooper cronk and the Burgess boys by 1.00pm

:D

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:08 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1810
Location: Bradford
vbfg wrote:
Yeah. Shame for Robinson though. IIRC he asked for us. That might be worth sticking a tenner in his pot.


I agree. As much as there are bigger things going on, it's still a shame if Luke Robinson missed out on his testimonial game. Just because bigger issues are in play, doesn't mean we have to not be ar$ed about smaller ones.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:35 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8918
Location: Bradbados
vbfg wrote:
They do? Or is it just that they can't use it for another purpose in order to protect an existing team which is about to cease to exist. If there's no replacement the RFL lose their investment and the council are free to sell.

There'll be no RFL owned and run team. There's more pie in that sky than there is with the NRL club set to swoop in.


Technically yes.

IIRC, there was a deadline set of 2019 in which the club had to play 80%[?] of home games at Odsal or they were liable to repay the money given in the Odsal settlement [C£5m], or a, at least a proportion of that money. The money was granted in 2000 and was for 19 years as we're on [nearly] 17 now the proportion to repay must be pretty small now.

That was purely for the 'settlement' money and I'm far from sure there is any limit on the number of games in terms of the general lease. I guess the RFL could set up an amateur team to play at Odsal if they wanted, after all the original business granted the money is long gone.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:50 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2823
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Very true.
Hope something can be sorted out for Luke Robinsons sake, be a shame if he misses out


Bradford Bulls Ex-Players vs Bradford Bulls Future Players :)
