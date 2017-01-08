|
exiledbull wrote:
This is why http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... quidation/
Seems prospects for the club were defeated because there were questions unanswered. Anyway why would anyone invest, what would be an extraordinary amount of money without knowing the whole picture.
To edit-: "Rationally, the days where a sports club operates at a loss and is underwritten by a Patron should be gone." as the administrator suggests. Try telling that to the Majority of sports clubs.
Well indeed. In the absence of a crystal ball I'll have to entertain myself with other things while I wait impatiently for tomorrow - I wonder which recently exiled Bull you are then? Hmmm...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:22 am
or a delayed imminent announcement
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:47 am
ridlerbull wrote:
I hate to say it but I'm inclined to agree with both points. If you could enjoy it a little more subtly though, I'd be much obliged.
No enjoyment out of this mucker, as a Leigh fan I've been in dark places to many times.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:50 am
Seen as though the Bulls are supposed to be playing at Huddersfield in Luke Robinsons testimonial game 2 week today, could we come up with any ideas as to how that game could still go ahead. How many more ex Bulls players would they need to sign to get a full team to play against so we wouldn't need to send a team that day.
Hope that made sense
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:53 am
Cheesey smug Reet-Petit said in T&A "...To be clear, the issue has not been the potential for any other development.........."
How is that making it f'kin clear? - A much clearer way you n0bhead would be say "To be clear, the issue is..............(blankety blank)...."
Fill in the gaps - cos he cant!
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:57 am
Absolutely no one knows who is getting the club. Not even the RFL. There said it.
Deadline for bids is midday on Monday. A new club will be born at some point. The only thing that may change is where they start as timescales and player availability are short. The RFL may have to concede this and it wouldn't surprise me if they have alternative plans already in place if it is decided their original plans won't work.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:57 am
roger daly wrote:
Seen as though the Bulls are supposed to be playing at Huddersfield in Luke Robinsons testimonial game 2 week today, could we come up with any ideas as to how that game could still go ahead. How many more ex Bulls players would they need to sign to get a full team to play against so we wouldn't need to send a team that day.
Hope that made sense
Bulls supposed to be playing Batley next Sunday too. Can't see that one happening!
Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:02 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Bulls supposed to be playing Batley next Sunday too. Can't see that one happening!
Very true.
I'm sure Huddersfield can muster a Bradford Bulls select team themselves
Hope something can be sorted out for Luke Robinsons sake, be a shame if he misses out
