Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:32 am
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 223
I heard there's a possibility an NRL club that maybe getting involved, with players ready to lend,
Maybe sharks / irvine.

If this is the case which I'm sceptical of how would we go on with overseas quota? Does it apply to loan players?

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:49 am
bullsonfire
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1363
bowlingboy wrote:
I heard there's a possibility an NRL club that maybe getting involved, with players ready to lend,
Maybe sharks / irvine.

If this is the case which I'm sceptical of how would we go on with overseas quota? Does it apply to loan players?


No doubt if it doesn't it would be viewed as favouritism. We should be looking no higher than the Pennine League for loan signings, it's only fair.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:53 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9505
Location: Here
The sharks thing is misleading. The RFL have actually applied another penalty. All opposition teams can field one shark or another man eating animal of their choice as an additional defender.
(and I feel fine)

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:59 am
bullsonfire
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1363
debaser wrote:
The sharks thing is misleading. The RFL have actually applied another penalty. All opposition teams can field one shark or another man eating animal of their choice as an additional defender.


But Barrie McDermott has retired.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:00 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1808
Location: Bradford
Braveheart wrote:
For the RFL to ask for new owners to give personal financial assurances / guarantees that fixtures will be fulfilled for next 3 seasons they effectively restricted the process to 'money men' and removed the scope for an effective community interest approach with a prudent business plan.

A bit of a shame because it seems most supporters in most sports would rather see an approach ran by prudent business people with a model deep rooted in the community. Governing Bodies need to get real and start encouraging the development of sustainable clubs that serve their communities .


But on the plus side, it gets rid of the chancers who have no money and are trying to get the fans to pay for everything. The Richard Lambs of the world who shout from the rooftops every time there's an admin, but does absolutely nothing when push comes to shove. The Mark Moores of the world who try to buy the club with the season ticket money, who have already walked out on the club TWICE by spitting dummies about points being deducted.

As much as everyone wants a prudent business plan, the first year is going to take someone with some financial clout. Not some "all mouth, no trousers" bull$hit merchant like Lamb or Moore. If the RFL guidelines makes sure they have no involvement, they're doing at least one thing right.

I personally don't want either of those two anywhere near the club. Especially Mark Moore after his last "efforts" of getting people's hopes up, then dashing them all over again.
Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, ColD, debaser, exiledbull, fifty50, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Ivor C&G Scarf, jockabull, martinwildbull, mystic eddie, PHILISAN, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, Stul, tackler thommo, Top House Lad

