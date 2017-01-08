Braveheart wrote: For the RFL to ask for new owners to give personal financial assurances / guarantees that fixtures will be fulfilled for next 3 seasons they effectively restricted the process to 'money men' and removed the scope for an effective community interest approach with a prudent business plan.



A bit of a shame because it seems most supporters in most sports would rather see an approach ran by prudent business people with a model deep rooted in the community. Governing Bodies need to get real and start encouraging the development of sustainable clubs that serve their communities .

But on the plus side, it gets rid of the chancers who have no money and are trying to get the fans to pay for everything. The Richard Lambs of the world who shout from the rooftops every time there's an admin, but does absolutely nothing when push comes to shove. The Mark Moores of the world who try to buy the club with the season ticket money, who have already walked out on the club TWICE by spitting dummies about points being deducted.As much as everyone wants a prudent business plan, the first year is going to take someone with some financial clout. Not some "all mouth, no trousers" bull$hit merchant like Lamb or Moore. If the RFL guidelines makes sure they have no involvement, they're doing at least one thing right.I personally don't want either of those two anywhere near the club. Especially Mark Moore after his last "efforts" of getting people's hopes up, then dashing them all over again.