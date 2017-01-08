Ste100Centurions wrote: What happened to the guy with the waste processing plant proposal ?



WTF did the RFL not agree to a 3 way deal, RFL & 2 interested parties ?



Sell the lease to the $hithole to the waste guy, he buys the land & stadium from Bradford Council, he bulldozes the lot & builds his plant.



RFL get ££££ for lease & agree Bulls can groundshare & start 2017 in CH1 with new owner & ground share somewhere affordable.



Promote the highest placed CH1 Club to take Bulls slot.



Council get money, RFL get money, Bulls get to survive & rebuild properly, albeit from CH1, whats the £€CK!N' problem ? Everyone is satisfied (at differing levels).



Is this too simplistic a view or completely unworkable ?



Yours in sport.

1 major drawback in that proposal, it makes the RFL look complete and utter incompetent fools. They stole (paid a pittance) for the lease to safe guard rugby league at the iconic stadium in Bradford, also where will the bulls get £20m from to build a new stadium. The reason the waste recycling deal didn't come off was probably due to having to fund a stadium fit for the bulls to play in. Odsal is costing more and more each year just to keep up to current H & S regulations ( the council knew what they were doing off-loading that millstone with a near £5m sweetener, which was squandered) Is any business really going to pay £20m over the odds for odsal lease when in theory all they have to do is bide their time and wait for the land to become vacant. Just got to hope there is a philanthropist bidding and not just cold hard business men