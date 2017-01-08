Ste100Centurions wrote:
What happened to the guy with the waste processing plant proposal ?
WTF did the RFL not agree to a 3 way deal, RFL & 2 interested parties ?
Sell the lease to the $hithole to the waste guy, he buys the land & stadium from Bradford Council, he bulldozes the lot & builds his plant.
RFL get ££££ for lease & agree Bulls can groundshare & start 2017 in CH1 with new owner & ground share somewhere affordable.
Promote the highest placed CH1 Club to take Bulls slot.
Council get money, RFL get money, Bulls get to survive & rebuild properly, albeit from CH1, whats the £€CK!N' problem ? Everyone is satisfied (at differing levels).
Is this too simplistic a view or completely unworkable ?
Yours in sport.
Too simplistic I'm afraid.
Where is the suitable ground?
The highest placed L1 club by now has recruited for that division with a view to winning promotion and would not easily be able to compete in Championship. They would be in danger of relegation and being worse off in a years time than they they are now.
Getting planning permission for a waste disposal site is fraught with danger. Petitions from local people could delay things for years and that's always assuming the council would support the proposal in the first place.
You are looking at things purely from a Bulls perspective. Other people and organisations that are involved will have different priorities.