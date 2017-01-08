Ste100Centurions wrote:
What happened to the guy with the waste processing plant proposal ?
WTF did the RFL not agree to a 3 way deal, RFL & 2 interested parties ?
Sell the lease to the $hithole to the waste guy, he buys the land & stadium from Bradford Council, he bulldozes the lot & builds his plant.
RFL get ££££ for lease & agree Bulls can groundshare & start 2017 in CH1 with new owner & ground share somewhere affordable.
Promote the highest placed CH1 Club to take Bulls slot.
Council get money, RFL get money, Bulls get to survive & rebuild properly, albeit from CH1, whats the £€CK!N' problem ? Everyone is satisfied (at differing levels).
Is this too simplistic a view or completely unworkable ?
Yours in sport.
Ste100 mate, Bongser absolutely adores your enthusiasm and the fact that only your, albethey well-intentioned, posts are more universally ignored than those of an over-errrrrrrm-tired Bongser.
Yours in Port.