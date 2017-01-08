Ste100Centurions wrote:

What happened to the guy with the waste processing plant proposal ?



WTF did the RFL not agree to a 3 way deal, RFL & 2 interested parties ?



Sell the lease to the $hithole to the waste guy, he buys the land & stadium from Bradford Council, he bulldozes the lot & builds his plant.



RFL get ££££ for lease & agree Bulls can groundshare & start 2017 in CH1 with new owner & ground share somewhere affordable.



Promote the highest placed CH1 Club to take Bulls slot.



Council get money, RFL get money, Bulls get to survive & rebuild properly, albeit from CH1, whats the £€CK!N' problem ? Everyone is satisfied (at differing levels).



Is this too simplistic a view or completely unworkable ?



Yours in sport.