Bullseye wrote: I'd be interested to know how a club could break even. I think that's impossible without substantial injections of cash to cover the ground upkeep. A SL club couldn't manage it with crowds of 10k.



Fantasy. Especially to expect supporter input after all the upset of the past 5 years.



This club is dead unless someone like a Ken Davy is prepared to prop it up or if it moves to a new home. Even then I have my doubts. Where would a new club go? Horsfall? If so it would be resigned to a part time future in front of crowds of a few hundred with no way of aspiring to anything better.



I see parallels with Hudders in the 80s. A club with a proud history but fallen on hard times playing in an antiquated stadium.

Ken Davy wouldn't invest in our club. He may be generous on the face of it with the Giants but he's also not stupid.His own company have offices at the ground (they used to not sure if they still do). He made a few quid out of selling town and their shares in the ground on.The current Bulls lost over a million quid in year one of green's tenure and it was the year we went down so the cash wasn't spent on players. That is completely unsustainable.Speaking of green seen the Instagram post from Alex Simmons today? First meeting of the Yorkshire spurs fan club (Leeds Spurs). With a photo of its members. Simmons, some other bloke and that piece of poop green.