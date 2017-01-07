I'd be interested to know how a club could break even. I think that's impossible without substantial injections of cash to cover the ground upkeep. A SL club couldn't manage it with crowds of 10k.
Fantasy. Especially to expect supporter input after all the upset of the past 5 years.
This club is dead unless someone like a Ken Davy is prepared to prop it up or if it moves to a new home. Even then I have my doubts. Where would a new club go? Horsfall? If so it would be resigned to a part time future in front of crowds of a few hundred with no way of aspiring to anything better.
I see parallels with Hudders in the 80s. A club with a proud history but fallen on hard times playing in an antiquated stadium.
