Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:50 pm
fifty50 wrote:
Given the criteria laid out by the RFL for new ownership and the current situation regarding playing and coaching staff there is absolutely no chance of a new owner being found. It's just not practically possible.


Rfl seem stuck between a rock and a hard place.
If they set the bar to low your club ends up in administration if they set it to high no one is prepared to put the money in
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:21 pm
j.c wrote:
Rfl seem stuck between a rock and a hard place.
If they set the bar to low your club ends up in administration if they set it to high no one is prepared to put the money in


Yep my heart bleeds for them.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:34 pm
I'd be interested to know how a club could break even. I think that's impossible without substantial injections of cash to cover the ground upkeep. A SL club couldn't manage it with crowds of 10k.

Fantasy. Especially to expect supporter input after all the upset of the past 5 years.

This club is dead unless someone like a Ken Davy is prepared to prop it up or if it moves to a new home. Even then I have my doubts. Where would a new club go? Horsfall? If so it would be resigned to a part time future in front of crowds of a few hundred with no way of aspiring to anything better.

I see parallels with Hudders in the 80s. A club with a proud history but fallen on hard times playing in an antiquated stadium.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
