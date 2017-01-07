|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:25 pm
Posts: 3
|
The correspondence from RFL make it clear that they want owners to keep club in championship. Which means new owners need to pay championship wages. Difficult when you have previous debts, reduced grant and a lease to pay.
If one or two of those factors weren't there then the proposition of delivering RL in Bradford could comfortably break even or turn a profit.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:29 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9503
Location: Here
|
ridlerbull wrote:
This is likely an unpopular position, but I do feel that Rugby League in this country is fundamentally damaged, and we are only going to see more and more of this sort of thing. If Bradford are genuinely no more at least me stake in it will already be gone.
I'm not sure too many will disagree to be honest. I would be very surprised if anyone came on and said that Rugby League in this country was better now then its ever been. Crowds are down, quality is way down, there is still only realistically 3 or 4 teams that are ever going to win anything, the salary cap has had the opposite effect - rather then levelling the playing field, it has made the gulf between the haves and haves nots even bigger. Those who can afford it, find a way round it with no consequences, yet the RFL pretend that its not happening and all teams have the same to spend on their squads.
I feel the whole system is broken now, and I'm not sure there is a way back.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 651
|
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1422
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
beefy1 wrote:
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?
Not sure but he's definitely got some kind of agenda. It's pretty f*cking irritating to be honest.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 651
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Not sure but he's definitely got some kind of agenda. It's pretty f*cking irritating to be honest.
I have a mate on the same caravan site that he goes to and he's been involved in the bidding process with some pie in the sky plan for "fan involvement", whatever that means.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14828
Location: Gods County
|
beefy1 wrote:
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?
Probably because his son on facebook was peddling the same nonsense.
|
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.
Michael Jordan
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 187
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I'm sure Moore was in talks with Green long before admin about buying/taking shares in what was our beloved Bulls... He had a backer with money...
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 152
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
Given the criteria laid out by the RFL for new ownership and the current situation regarding playing and coaching staff there is absolutely no chance of a new owner being found. It's just not practically possible.
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9503
Location: Here
|
fifty50 wrote:
Given the criteria laid out by the RFL for new ownership and the current situation regarding playing and coaching staff there is absolutely no chance of a new owner being found. It's just not practically possible.
In time for the new season. Agreed. Not a chance.
|
(and I feel fine)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, bullsonfire, Cassandra, debaser, debbier, dummyrunner, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Frosties., Gareth1984, Geoff, Highlander, hull smallears, ifallwerelikemumby, LU2, Nothus, PHILISAN, RAB90, Rarebreed, RDM, redeverready, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, the stella kid, thepimp007, Tricky2309, vbfg, wakeyrule and 421 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|