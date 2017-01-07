WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:28 pm
The correspondence from RFL make it clear that they want owners to keep club in championship. Which means new owners need to pay championship wages. Difficult when you have previous debts, reduced grant and a lease to pay.

If one or two of those factors weren't there then the proposition of delivering RL in Bradford could comfortably break even or turn a profit.

Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:29 pm
This is likely an unpopular position, but I do feel that Rugby League in this country is fundamentally damaged, and we are only going to see more and more of this sort of thing. If Bradford are genuinely no more at least me stake in it will already be gone.


I'm not sure too many will disagree to be honest. I would be very surprised if anyone came on and said that Rugby League in this country was better now then its ever been. Crowds are down, quality is way down, there is still only realistically 3 or 4 teams that are ever going to win anything, the salary cap has had the opposite effect - rather then levelling the playing field, it has made the gulf between the haves and haves nots even bigger. Those who can afford it, find a way round it with no consequences, yet the RFL pretend that its not happening and all teams have the same to spend on their squads.

I feel the whole system is broken now, and I'm not sure there is a way back.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:40 pm
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?

Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:42 pm
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?

Not sure but he's definitely got some kind of agenda. It's pretty f*cking irritating to be honest.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 pm
Not sure but he's definitely got some kind of agenda. It's pretty f*cking irritating to be honest.

I have a mate on the same caravan site that he goes to and he's been involved in the bidding process with some pie in the sky plan for "fan involvement", whatever that means.

Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:54 pm
Is Braveheart Mark Moore?

Probably because his son on facebook was peddling the same nonsense.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:54 pm
I'm sure Moore was in talks with Green long before admin about buying/taking shares in what was our beloved Bulls... He had a backer with money...

Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:17 pm
Given the criteria laid out by the RFL for new ownership and the current situation regarding playing and coaching staff there is absolutely no chance of a new owner being found. It's just not practically possible.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:55 pm
Given the criteria laid out by the RFL for new ownership and the current situation regarding playing and coaching staff there is absolutely no chance of a new owner being found. It's just not practically possible.


In time for the new season. Agreed. Not a chance.
