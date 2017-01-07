ridlerbull wrote: This is likely an unpopular position, but I do feel that Rugby League in this country is fundamentally damaged, and we are only going to see more and more of this sort of thing. If Bradford are genuinely no more at least me stake in it will already be gone.

I'm not sure too many will disagree to be honest. I would be very surprised if anyone came on and said that Rugby League in this country was better now then its ever been. Crowds are down, quality is way down, there is still only realistically 3 or 4 teams that are ever going to win anything, the salary cap has had the opposite effect - rather then levelling the playing field, it has made the gulf between the haves and haves nots even bigger. Those who can afford it, find a way round it with no consequences, yet the RFL pretend that its not happening and all teams have the same to spend on their squads.I feel the whole system is broken now, and I'm not sure there is a way back.