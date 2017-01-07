Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Yeah I've been thinking about the issues us folding are going to cause and drawing pleasure from that prospect.



Hudgell for example is a gob poop who's had it in for us for ages. Remember the Danny Sculthorpe statement where Hudgell solicitors left it for the ex player himself to explain that they hadn't actually won a case against Bradford Bulls? Now releasing statements pleading for RFL to ensure we fulfill our championship fixtures. The thought of him being out of pocket is really funny to me.



Blackpool being a disaster without Bradford and Hull KR being there would be hilarious.



RFL trying to offload Odsal at it eats up cash. Ha ha ha

Blackpool would be meaningless without a full complement of teams whoever makes up the numbers.I am sorry for your hurt, especially as it seems so great your only pleasure seems to be if others suffer as well. I don't however believe Hudgel has it in for you at all. It is easy to convince yourself that anyone who says anything that you feel is critical as wishing your team ill. He has in fact said he supports the decision that you remain in the Championship. Having made that decision it would be assumed that the RFL have reasons to believe that was going to be possible. You would then be expected to fulfill the fixtures. No one outside the RFL seems to have any real information about what is going on with the differing parties said to be interested.I hope you survive and in due time prosper again.