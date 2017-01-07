WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:52 pm
Keiththered
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 465
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah I've been thinking about the issues us folding are going to cause and drawing pleasure from that prospect.

Hudgell for example is a gob poop who's had it in for us for ages. Remember the Danny Sculthorpe statement where Hudgell solicitors left it for the ex player himself to explain that they hadn't actually won a case against Bradford Bulls? Now releasing statements pleading for RFL to ensure we fulfill our championship fixtures. The thought of him being out of pocket is really funny to me.

Blackpool being a disaster without Bradford and Hull KR being there would be hilarious.

RFL trying to offload Odsal at it eats up cash. Ha ha ha


Blackpool would be meaningless without a full complement of teams whoever makes up the numbers.

I am sorry for your hurt, especially as it seems so great your only pleasure seems to be if others suffer as well. I don't however believe Hudgel has it in for you at all. It is easy to convince yourself that anyone who says anything that you feel is critical as wishing your team ill. He has in fact said he supports the decision that you remain in the Championship. Having made that decision it would be assumed that the RFL have reasons to believe that was going to be possible. You would then be expected to fulfill the fixtures. No one outside the RFL seems to have any real information about what is going on with the differing parties said to be interested.

I hope you survive and in due time prosper again.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:06 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1421
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
This is likely an unpopular position, but I do feel that Rugby League in this country is fundamentally damaged, and we are only going to see more and more of this sort of thing. If Bradford are genuinely no more at least me stake in it will already be gone.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:07 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 110
Location: Depends whose asking
The RFL statement said
".......It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club. In line with the requirements of the Operational Rules and the RFL’s overriding objectives to protect the sport of Rugby League and the ‘Persons’ subject to the Operational Rules, the RFL will look favourably on proposals which will generate goodwill with those supporters..........."

Like switching allegiance is the same as switching your electric supplier.
Let me just check that website "U-switch" - ah yes - it says if I start supporting a no-chancer BBC Ltd Club in the Championship, (who will be relegated anyway due to no players and minus 12 points) - I will get my electric bill reduced by 1p in 2018.
Oh simple then - yep I'll switch my f@ckin allegience just like that!

Tell you what RFL, if you only deduct us 6 points this season I will support the new BBC Club cos at least that way we stand a chance of not getting relegated - thats if we have enough players to actually put a team out.

If the RFL think this approach will keep the gate receipts in tact for Blackpool - they are thicker than I thought - I cant imagine many true Bulls fans turning up to watch Hull KR totally humiliate a team of Bradford youngsters; so how much will that hit the ticket sales.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:17 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1553
the 9 point requirements of the RFL are basically a sugar daddy charter, and one hasn't turned up in the last few rounds of admin, so you would have thought they would have learnt by now. But in the event that one does turn up, you would expect them to say to the RFL stick KR up your middle nostril hole is my condition for buying half a team.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:36 pm
Keiththered
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 465
martinwildbull wrote:
the 9 point requirements of the RFL are basically a sugar daddy charter, and one hasn't turned up in the last few rounds of admin, so you would have thought they would have learnt by now. But in the event that one does turn up, you would expect them to say to the RFL stick KR up your middle nostril hole is my condition for buying half a team.


I cannot imagine any one with the resources to be a sugar daddy coming up with such a statement.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:47 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1543
Location: Landan
ridlerbull wrote:
This is likely an unpopular position, but I do feel that Rugby League in this country is fundamentally damaged, and we are only going to see more and more of this sort of thing. If Bradford are genuinely no more at least me stake in it will already be gone.



Unpopular, yes. Lots of people will not like it. But most people will probably agree with it. Myself included.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:57 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1952
Location: Bradford
7 1/2 weeks. I was wondering how long this would take. Whole range of emotion from Bulls fans, but I would admit rage is one of them. Against our owners & the RFL & the (admittedly few)sanctimonious fans from elsewhere. And the desire to do as much damage to the RFL as we go down & take them with us is there, deep down.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:02 pm
Braveheart

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:25 pm
Posts: 2
For the RFL to ask for new owners to give personal financial assurances / guarantees that fixtures will be fulfilled for next 3 seasons they effectively restricted the process to 'money men' and removed the scope for an effective community interest approach with a prudent business plan.

A bit of a shame because it seems most supporters in most sports would rather see an approach ran by prudent business people with a model deep rooted in the community. Governing Bodies need to get real and start encouraging the development of sustainable clubs that serve their communities .
