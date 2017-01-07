|
Joined:


|
Wheels wrote:
To be fair to Rowley, he didn't actually say anything wrong.
Well, no he didn't true enough.
It's just the way he feels it's a sin to put the Bulls in the championship because it's unfair on all the other clubs who have had to work their way up - but apparently it would be alright to put Toronto in the championship even though they are a new club, just the same as us. Hypocritical or what?
Not that I want to be in the championship, that's the RFL's idea, I go along with the vast majority on here who favour champ 1 and build.
|


|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined:

|
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Lol Warrington run at a profit our profits fell 500k in 2015 and we still made a profit that year our net worth is 10m Simon morals money has been used not only on players but in creating a sustainable club. Leeds also run a profit as do other clubs
The TV deal is 1.8m a season so it covers the cap so how a club runs it's off the pitch business is a huge factor in sustainability, there are things happening at the hj midweek that the club makes money from as they have the facilities.
I have heard from a reliable source 'It will be your year this Year'maybe Bradford could sell you some of their Super League Titles profit my a...
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined:


|
Pumpetypump wrote:
I have reached a sensible mental state of accepting there is no Bradford. I'm not latching on to any heresay or rumour as it's a painful business.
Have we established if we are allowed to kidnap, kill and eat social media types who write "good riddance"? I do feel like that might be a nice thing to do.
The traditional response is to burn their houses down iirc
|

|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:11 pm
|
vbfg

Joined:



|
Tradition's just what your grandparents did. We can set them on fire and live stream it if we want to. Tinker round the edges a bit.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Joined:


|
vbfg wrote:
Tradition's just what your grandparents did. We can set them on fire and live stream it if we want to. Tinker round the edges a bit.
Gives a new meaning to flaming somone I suppose
|

|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:48 pm
|
Joined:


|
This is rapidly become administration thread part 2.
Can tell there is nothing to talk about.
Does anyone want to make up some new rumours?
|

|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:56 pm
|
vbfg

Joined:



|
We're just in the revenge fantasy stage of acceptance.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:00 pm
|
Joined:


|
I'm still in denial. I'm not sure any of this is happening.
|

|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:01 pm
|
Joined:

|
vbfg wrote:
We're just in the revenge fantasy stage of acceptance.
Yeah I've been thinking about the issues us folding are going to cause and drawing pleasure from that prospect.
Hudgell for example is a gob poop who's had it in for us for ages. Remember the Danny Sculthorpe statement where Hudgell solicitors left it for the ex player himself to explain that they hadn't actually won a case against Bradford Bulls? Now releasing statements pleading for RFL to ensure we fulfill our championship fixtures. The thought of him being out of pocket is really funny to me.
Blackpool being a disaster without Bradford and Hull KR being there would be hilarious.
RFL trying to offload Odsal at it eats up cash. Ha ha ha
|


|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined:


|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah I've been thinking about the issues us folding are going to cause and drawing pleasure from that prospect.
Hudgell for example is a gob poop who's had it in for us for ages. Remember the Danny Sculthorpe statement where Hudgell solicitors left it for the ex player himself to explain that they hadn't actually won a case against Bradford Bulls? Now releasing statements pleading for RFL to ensure we fulfill our championship fixtures. The thought of him being out of pocket is really funny to me.
Blackpool being a disaster without Bradford and Hull KR being there would be hilarious.
RFL trying to offload Odsal at it eats up cash. Ha ha ha
There is positives to all this then.
|

