Wheels wrote: To be fair to Rowley, he didn't actually say anything wrong.

Well, no he didn't true enough.It's just the way he feels it's a sin to put the Bulls in the championship because it's unfair on all the other clubs who have had to work their way up - but apparently it would be alright to put Toronto in the championship even though they are a new club, just the same as us. Hypocritical or what?Not that I want to be in the championship, that's the RFL's idea, I go along with the vast majority on here who favour champ 1 and build.