WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:37 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: Bradbados
Wheels wrote:
To be fair to Rowley, he didn't actually say anything wrong.


Well, no he didn't true enough.

It's just the way he feels it's a sin to put the Bulls in the championship because it's unfair on all the other clubs who have had to work their way up - but apparently it would be alright to put Toronto in the championship even though they are a new club, just the same as us. Hypocritical or what?

Not that I want to be in the championship, that's the RFL's idea, I go along with the vast majority on here who favour champ 1 and build.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:42 pm
debbier Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 28, 2016 5:41 pm
Posts: 21
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Lol Warrington run at a profit our profits fell 500k in 2015 and we still made a profit that year our net worth is 10m Simon morals money has been used not only on players but in creating a sustainable club. Leeds also run a profit as do other clubs

The TV deal is 1.8m a season so it covers the cap so how a club runs it's off the pitch business is a huge factor in sustainability, there are things happening at the hj midweek that the club makes money from as they have the facilities.


I have heard from a reliable source 'It will be your year this Year'maybe Bradford could sell you some of their Super League Titles profit my a...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:53 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1950
Location: Bradford
Pumpetypump wrote:
I have reached a sensible mental state of accepting there is no Bradford. I'm not latching on to any heresay or rumour as it's a painful business.

Have we established if we are allowed to kidnap, kill and eat social media types who write "good riddance"? I do feel like that might be a nice thing to do.


The traditional response is to burn their houses down iirc
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ATS1, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, debaser, debbier, djhudds, dr_noangel, Eeveevolve, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, mystic eddie, Noah100, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Wheels and 466 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,9511,79775,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  