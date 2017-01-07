|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4153
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Don't shoot me down but did anyone see micks comment on twitter about an nrl director that is putting a bid together?
It has since been removed,
There may be some interesting bids coming in, I know it's Mick but a bit of food for thought
Dont think ut was Mick, think it was a parody account. Actually the parody account is more likely to be accurate than Mick
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1255
|
vbfg wrote:
Bradford's best bet would be to move from Odsal. If there's no money then everything else is wondow dressing and nobody has learnt a goddamn thing. Screw around with team budgets, deckchairs, etc all day. I suggest chiselling the concrete boots off.
Can't disagree.
I would suggest, New Club, new start in CH1, keep your academy lads & blood a good few at this level. Cut costs, (this will happen anyway as the best players, Chisolm, Moss et al find a new gig elsewhere).
Stabilise the Club & base future prosperity on youth set up.Get Away from Odsal !!!
Toronto Rat-Pack & Rowley already rumbling discontent at New Bradford in Championship, this would remove that particular issue.
Go CH1 to CH hopefully in 1 season then build over 3 - 4 seasons towards SL, if the finances/support base/squad depth allows.
Just a thought.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 222
|
vbfg wrote:
No it's not. Mick averages three deleted tweets a day.
Ask me how I know!
(I exaggerate. It's a lie that points to a greater truth)
How do you know?
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2751
|
Pity Sheffield are gonna be dual reg with Leigh, we could of done with that, would of been quite interesting
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Wheels
100% League Network Sponsor
Joined:
Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pmPosts:
18268Location:
loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Toronto Rat-Pack & Rowley already rumbling discontent at New Bradford in Championship, this would remove that particular issue.
To be fair to Rowley, he didn't actually say anything wrong.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1272
|
HamsterChops wrote:
And there goes O'Brien. Confirmed by Huddersfield on a 3 year contract.
The sheer amount of young talent Huddersfield take from Bradford is unreal. Not that I blame them for signing him or O'Brien for securing his future. But why would Huddersfield bother with a proper academy system when they continue to get the best young talent from us?
Last year Giants had about 34 in their squad. I think 14 were academy products inc 3 full internationals + 1 England Knight + several academy internationals. (with 4 non UK players)
In 2016 ofthe top 34 Bulls players there were I think 7 from the Bulls academy. No full internationals among them. (with 6? non UK players)
So it looks like The Giants academy - though not in your class - is doing a decent job and is probably worth persevering with.
last year ex Bulls Wardle / Roberts and Patrick (briefly) featured for the Giants. In 2017 Roberts, Foster and O'Brien will be valuable members of the squad but it would be a stretch to say that they outnumber or outshine the club developed talent.
Now the Giants are playing Friday nights I hope you guys pull through and play Sundays - I'd try and get to plenty of your home games.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 822
|
With every player that's announced as leaving, I become more comfortable about not finding a buyer. The prospect of what we will be left at the moment doesn't really appeal to me.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2822
Location: Bradford
|
roger daly wrote:
Pity Sheffield are gonna be dual reg with Leigh, we could of done with that, would of been quite interesting
Might as well dual-reg with Huddersfield - most of their squad know their way around Odsal already
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2751
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Might as well dual-reg with Huddersfield - most of their squad know their way around Odsal already
That's a bloody good idea
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:35 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9497
Location: Here
|
roger daly wrote:
That's a bloody good idea
Oh god, can you imagine the hell it would be on here if that was the case...
|
(and I feel fine)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ATS1, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, debaser, debbier, djhudds, dr_noangel, Eeveevolve, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, mystic eddie, Noah100, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Wheels and 465 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|