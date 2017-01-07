HamsterChops wrote: And there goes O'Brien. Confirmed by Huddersfield on a 3 year contract.



The sheer amount of young talent Huddersfield take from Bradford is unreal. Not that I blame them for signing him or O'Brien for securing his future. But why would Huddersfield bother with a proper academy system when they continue to get the best young talent from us?

Last year Giants had about 34 in their squad. I think 14 were academy products inc 3 full internationals + 1 England Knight + several academy internationals. (with 4 non UK players)In 2016 ofthe top 34 Bulls players there were I think 7 from the Bulls academy. No full internationals among them. (with 6? non UK players)So it looks like The Giants academy - though not in your class - is doing a decent job and is probably worth persevering with.last year ex Bulls Wardle / Roberts and Patrick (briefly) featured for the Giants. In 2017 Roberts, Foster and O'Brien will be valuable members of the squad but it would be a stretch to say that they outnumber or outshine the club developed talent.Now the Giants are playing Friday nights I hope you guys pull through and play Sundays - I'd try and get to plenty of your home games.