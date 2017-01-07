WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:01 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4153
bowlingboy wrote:
Don't shoot me down but did anyone see micks comment on twitter about an nrl director that is putting a bid together?

It has since been removed,

There may be some interesting bids coming in, I know it's Mick but a bit of food for thought



Dont think ut was Mick, think it was a parody account. Actually the parody account is more likely to be accurate than Mick

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:04 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1255
vbfg wrote:
Bradford's best bet would be to move from Odsal. If there's no money then everything else is wondow dressing and nobody has learnt a goddamn thing. Screw around with team budgets, deckchairs, etc all day. I suggest chiselling the concrete boots off.

Can't disagree.

I would suggest, New Club, new start in CH1, keep your academy lads & blood a good few at this level. Cut costs, (this will happen anyway as the best players, Chisolm, Moss et al find a new gig elsewhere).

Stabilise the Club & base future prosperity on youth set up.

Get Away from Odsal !!!

Toronto Rat-Pack & Rowley already rumbling discontent at New Bradford in Championship, this would remove that particular issue.

Go CH1 to CH hopefully in 1 season then build over 3 - 4 seasons towards SL, if the finances/support base/squad depth allows.

Just a thought.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:14 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 222
vbfg wrote:
No it's not. Mick averages three deleted tweets a day.
Ask me how I know!

(I exaggerate. It's a lie that points to a greater truth)


How do you know?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:15 pm
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2751
Pity Sheffield are gonna be dual reg with Leigh, we could of done with that, would of been quite interesting

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:16 pm
Wheels
Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pm
Posts: 18268
Location: loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Toronto Rat-Pack & Rowley already rumbling discontent at New Bradford in Championship, this would remove that particular issue.


To be fair to Rowley, he didn't actually say anything wrong.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:17 pm
Cripesginger
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1272
HamsterChops wrote:
And there goes O'Brien. Confirmed by Huddersfield on a 3 year contract.

The sheer amount of young talent Huddersfield take from Bradford is unreal. Not that I blame them for signing him or O'Brien for securing his future. But why would Huddersfield bother with a proper academy system when they continue to get the best young talent from us?


Last year Giants had about 34 in their squad. I think 14 were academy products inc 3 full internationals + 1 England Knight + several academy internationals. (with 4 non UK players)

In 2016 ofthe top 34 Bulls players there were I think 7 from the Bulls academy. No full internationals among them. (with 6? non UK players)

So it looks like The Giants academy - though not in your class - is doing a decent job and is probably worth persevering with.

last year ex Bulls Wardle / Roberts and Patrick (briefly) featured for the Giants. In 2017 Roberts, Foster and O'Brien will be valuable members of the squad but it would be a stretch to say that they outnumber or outshine the club developed talent.

Now the Giants are playing Friday nights I hope you guys pull through and play Sundays - I'd try and get to plenty of your home games.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:24 pm
Sensei-Bull
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 822
With every player that's announced as leaving, I become more comfortable about not finding a buyer. The prospect of what we will be left at the moment doesn't really appeal to me.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:25 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2822
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Pity Sheffield are gonna be dual reg with Leigh, we could of done with that, would of been quite interesting


Might as well dual-reg with Huddersfield - most of their squad know their way around Odsal already

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:33 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2751
paulwalker71 wrote:
Might as well dual-reg with Huddersfield - most of their squad know their way around Odsal already




That's a bloody good idea

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:35 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9497
Location: Here
roger daly wrote:
That's a bloody good idea


Oh god, can you imagine the hell it would be on here if that was the case...
(and I feel fine)
