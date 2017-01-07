|
Highlander wrote:
Departmente money, French equivalent of council support/Yorkshire Forward, that sort of thing. Mainly was their setup costs but due to the local economy benefits is still ongoing
Don't Catalan also have their own local TV deal?
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:41 pm
Highlander wrote:
Departmente money, French equivalent of council support/Yorkshire Forward, that sort of thing. Mainly was their setup costs but due to the local economy benefits is still ongoing
It's probably EU money like they give to the farmers who are still carrying chickens around in 2CVs.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:49 pm
I can see the point about local economy benefit, as every 2nd weekend a bunch of fans descend, needing to spend money in cafes, bars and hotels.
In low season & peak season
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:08 pm
Highlander wrote:
I can see the point about local economy benefit, as every 2nd weekend a bunch of fans descend, needing to spend money in cafes, bars and hotels.
In low season & peak season
I guess that has fallen away a little but it must still be a big advantage.
