Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"
Alex Mellor:
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:31 pm
dddooommm wrote:
Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"
Alex Mellor:
He probably realised that's how full the stadium gets even on match days...
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:33 pm
dddooommm wrote:
Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"
Alex Mellor:
Mellor: "Sorry, I just feel a bit stupid stood in front of an empty stand"
Press Officer: "Don't worry Alex, you'll get use to it"
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:39 pm
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Mellor: "Sorry, I just feel a bit stupid stood in front of an empty stand"
Press Officer: "Don't worry Alex, you'll get use to it"
He does look over the moon with his move.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:53 pm
debbier wrote:
100% correct Wigan,Saints, Warrington,Catalans, Huddersfield,Salford,all make losses, they are all bailed out by benefactors, Leeds are probably the one club that make a profit, even then it is probably break even rather than make a profit.
Lol Warrington run at a profit our profits fell 500k in 2015 and we still made a profit that year our net worth is 10m Simon morals money has been used not only on players but in creating a sustainable club. Leeds also run a profit as do other clubs
The TV deal is 1.8m a season so it covers the cap so how a club runs it's off the pitch business is a huge factor in sustainability, there are things happening at the hj midweek that the club makes money from as they have the facilities.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:57 pm
Catalans are possibly the richest club in SL. The sponsorship & regional money they get is massive, way in excess of the TV money.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:00 pm
Highlander wrote:
Catalans are possibly the richest club in SL. The sponsorship & regional money they get is massive, way in excess of the TV money.
Regional money ?
