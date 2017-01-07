WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:29 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2886
Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"

Alex Mellor:
Image
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:31 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2821
Location: Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"

Alex Mellor:
Image


He probably realised that's how full the stadium gets even on match days...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:33 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7959
Location: Odsal Stadium
dddooommm wrote:
Huddersfield press officer: "Cheer up Alex. You've just signed a lucrative contract at a stable club. You're safe for 3 years. Give us a smile for the camera?"

Alex Mellor:
Image

Mellor: "Sorry, I just feel a bit stupid stood in front of an empty stand"

Press Officer: "Don't worry Alex, you'll get use to it"

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:39 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 184
Location: South of Bratfud
:lol:
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Mellor: "Sorry, I just feel a bit stupid stood in front of an empty stand"

Press Officer: "Don't worry Alex, you'll get use to it"


:lol:

He does look over the moon with his move.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:53 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 389
debbier wrote:
100% correct Wigan,Saints, Warrington,Catalans, Huddersfield,Salford,all make losses, they are all bailed out by benefactors, Leeds are probably the one club that make a profit, even then it is probably break even rather than make a profit.


Lol Warrington run at a profit our profits fell 500k in 2015 and we still made a profit that year our net worth is 10m Simon morals money has been used not only on players but in creating a sustainable club. Leeds also run a profit as do other clubs

The TV deal is 1.8m a season so it covers the cap so how a club runs it's off the pitch business is a huge factor in sustainability, there are things happening at the hj midweek that the club makes money from as they have the facilities.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:57 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1947
Location: Bradford
Catalans are possibly the richest club in SL. The sponsorship & regional money they get is massive, way in excess of the TV money.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:00 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 715
Highlander wrote:
Catalans are possibly the richest club in SL. The sponsorship & regional money they get is massive, way in excess of the TV money.


Regional money ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
