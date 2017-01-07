debbier wrote: 100% correct Wigan,Saints, Warrington,Catalans, Huddersfield,Salford,all make losses, they are all bailed out by benefactors, Leeds are probably the one club that make a profit, even then it is probably break even rather than make a profit.

Lol Warrington run at a profit our profits fell 500k in 2015 and we still made a profit that year our net worth is 10m Simon morals money has been used not only on players but in creating a sustainable club. Leeds also run a profit as do other clubsThe TV deal is 1.8m a season so it covers the cap so how a club runs it's off the pitch business is a huge factor in sustainability, there are things happening at the hj midweek that the club makes money from as they have the facilities.