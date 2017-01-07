WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:00 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7260
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
You enjoyed your Sundays before?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:01 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
vbfg wrote:
He seems minted at about the level where an extra 50k would be a complete showstopper and time to walk too.

edit: Hindle you just did it to me. Grrr. :)

Balls to patient queueing, it's a free for all on here!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:01 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1806
Location: Bradford
vbfg wrote:
You enjoyed your Sundays before?


Fair point, but I enjoyed them up until about 3:20pm when I realised we were gonna be crap again despite my getting stupid hopes up that it could be better this week as the players are good, they're just not performing.

I find it hard to delude myself even to that level with what the squad is currently looking like it could be.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:04 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
I wouldn't be surprised if some of the players decide to go part time. There comes a point where the money is better to work and play part time. Especially as it may seem the more secure route perhaps.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:13 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8912
Location: Bradbados
hindle xiii wrote:
I wouldn't be surprised if some of the players decide to go part time. There comes a point where the money is better to work and play part time. Especially as it may seem the more secure route perhaps.

If they can't get full-time I'd expect that to happen, though there is little out there in the big wide world, proper, secure jobs seem to get fewer and fewer - unless you're prepared to work for next to nothing on a zero hours contract, of course, thousands of, so called, 'jobs' like those. That's how they tell us the employment rate is up.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:24 am
bullsonfire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1358
Everyone has their own line in the sand I guess when it comes to commitment to the cause. Living about 5 miles from Castleford, it's very tempting for me to watch a few games down t'lane than trek over to Bradford to watch dross.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:27 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Sounds like Richard Lamb's bid to me. Lamb making all the noises and then not going through with it? To the surprise of absolutely nobody.

I also expect "Highlander" is another Gledalias.


Up yours too c*ckwomble
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:28 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
bullsonfire wrote:
Everyone has their own line in the sand I guess when it comes to commitment to the cause. Living about 5 miles from Castleford, it's very tempting for me to watch a few games down t'lane than trek over to Bradford to watch dross.

There's always Fev. Wear your Bulls shirt and they may charge you £2 more to get in.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, dave over the humber, dddooommm, Dick Jones, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, eddievan, Faxlore, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, GUBRATS, HamsterChops, hereagain, hindle xiii, illy, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, martinwildbull, psychostring, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, Surely not, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, woolly07, zapperbull and 489 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,7871,77375,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  