Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7260
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
You enjoyed your Sundays before?
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:01 am
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
vbfg wrote:
He seems minted at about the level where an extra 50k would be a complete showstopper and time to walk too.
edit: Hindle you just did it to me. Grrr.
Balls to patient queueing, it's a free for all on here!
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:01 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1806
Location: Bradford
vbfg wrote:
You enjoyed your Sundays before?
Fair point, but I enjoyed them up until about 3:20pm when I realised we were gonna be crap again despite my getting stupid hopes up that it could be better this week as the players are good, they're just not performing.
I find it hard to delude myself even to that level with what the squad is currently looking like it could be.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:04 am
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
I wouldn't be surprised if some of the players decide to go part time. There comes a point where the money is better to work and play part time. Especially as it may seem the more secure route perhaps.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:13 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8912
Location: Bradbados
hindle xiii wrote:
I wouldn't be surprised if some of the players decide to go part time. There comes a point where the money is better to work and play part time. Especially as it may seem the more secure route perhaps.
If they can't get full-time I'd expect that to happen, though there is little out there in the big wide world, proper, secure jobs seem to get fewer and fewer - unless you're prepared to work for next to nothing on a zero hours contract, of course, thousands of, so called, 'jobs' like those. That's how they tell us the employment rate is up.
Mark Twain
Mark Twain
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:24 am
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1358
Everyone has their own line in the sand I guess when it comes to commitment to the cause. Living about 5 miles from Castleford, it's very tempting for me to watch a few games down t'lane than trek over to Bradford to watch dross.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:27 am
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Sounds like Richard Lamb's bid to me. Lamb making all the noises and then not going through with it? To the surprise of absolutely nobody.
I also expect "Highlander" is another Gledalias.
Up yours too c*ckwomble
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:28 am
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1502
bullsonfire wrote:
Everyone has their own line in the sand I guess when it comes to commitment to the cause. Living about 5 miles from Castleford, it's very tempting for me to watch a few games down t'lane than trek over to Bradford to watch dross.
There's always Fev. Wear your Bulls shirt and they may charge you £2 more to get in.
