|
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Where's this come from? Please don't tell me it's one of Mick's 'cryptic' clues?
Aw come on; dont tell me none of you have seen this before......https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988
I'm sure I've seen it mentioned once
BBC Ltd - really?
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:09 am
|
|
Amazed that Rowley-Powley kept his own(-ers) counsel for as long as he (ahem) seems to have done. There was a time machine mentioned a few million posts back. Bongser has travelled in it and now submits this video diary log from September 2017.
Where's the b00gah with the swirling harp music? Tazer! Onward.
Sky Interviewer: Nigel, what a fantastic achievement by The Wolfpack today! Winning the MPG to gain promotion to SL at the expense of one of the traditional heartland clubs. The RFL must be truly made up, mustn't they?
Big Nige: Yes I am. I think that no one can now doubt that my vision of world expansionism is not the way forward. For a fledgling club such as Toronno to achieve two promotions in just seven months goes to show that, with enough cash and a coach with true INTEGRITY, a team from anywhere on the globe can sh@g over a pi$$y little northern town of dyed in the wool supporters. Good work boys and thanks for all the moose steaks.
S.I.: Anything to add?
B.N. : Well, the RFL were hoping to save these announcements for further down the line but, wtf, I am the RFL. With deepest regrets about the demise of Bradford Phoenixes, I have decided to transfer all their history and silverware to Toronno with immediate effect (just as I transfered their 12 points at the beginning of this season). Furthermore, all Toronno's away fixtures will next season be played at Odsal Stadium to show that that the RFL is still committed to Pro RL in Bradford. Lastly, Magic Weekend will this year be held in the Outer Hebides - which might be good for Mystic Eddie.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:16 am
|
|
With this talk of a new owner wanting to see us back into C1 straight away, if this was the guy who met the players this week was this put to the players when they all apparently agreed to stay on?
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:05 am
|
|
KCNs first post, IIRC correctly, (apologies if not) states debt would be addressed suggesting that liquidation was off the table. That started the Green questions, curious tweets from players and the hope to be carrying on.
It now seems liquidation is still very much the route we're going and it's clear from Rowley's ramblings that Toronto have a grievance so I expect them (with all their cash) to mount a challenge based on the fact they were told new clubs start at the bottom.
People can post on totalRL about bye-law 4.7 (still can't find the bugger) but the truth is, if Perez chucks a law suit at the RFL, that discretion will go their way. We haven't a club and it's been suggested by KCN that bidders want C1 anyway...
Hunslet here we come!
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:22 am
|
|
I just hope to the Lord God almighty that we get an owner that wants the club to proceed,
And had the knowledge and capital to make it happen..
Looking at the T&A pictures from Northern days 96 and 97 it's absolutely gutting!
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:23 am
|
|
inside man wrote:
People wanted to know what BBC stood for not what mystic Eddie had for dinner.
Worst attempt ever.
I am genuinely embarrassed for you.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:27 am
|
|
Full time in c1 with the current squad should see us back up.
What worries me is loss of further fans...bridges are going to be have to be built.
With marketing of deakin proportions been employed.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:52 am
|
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Full time in c1 with the current squad should see us back up.
What worries me is loss of further fans...bridges are going to be have to be built.
With marketing of deakin proportions been employed.
And there lies your problem. Expensive squad(A little less so now) that the club can not afford, even less fans, so racking up debt straight from the off.
Its a double edge sword for anyone taking over and they will need plenty of money, something which it looks like non of the bidder have. New Bradford's best bet would be go part time cutting costs straight away(It could be looked as a blessing that so many over paid players have their contracts ripped up when promotion was not happening anyway), there will be some loss of fans but with a part time team it can be afforded and then start in this league and put up a fight against relegation while the bank balance heads in the right direction or at least not south straight away. Avoid relegation and build for the following year(within your means) or take relegation and come straight up and build the clubs foundations correctly.
|
