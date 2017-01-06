WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:48 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 107
Location: Depends whose asking
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Where's this come from? Please don't tell me it's one of Mick's 'cryptic' clues?


Aw come on; dont tell me none of you have seen this before......


https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988

I'm sure I've seen it mentioned once :lol:

BBC Ltd - really?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:09 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 767
Amazed that Rowley-Powley kept his own(-ers) counsel for as long as he (ahem) seems to have done. There was a time machine mentioned a few million posts back. Bongser has travelled in it and now submits this video diary log from September 2017.

Where's the b00gah with the swirling harp music? Tazer! Onward.

Sky Interviewer: Nigel, what a fantastic achievement by The Wolfpack today! Winning the MPG to gain promotion to SL at the expense of one of the traditional heartland clubs. The RFL must be truly made up, mustn't they?

Big Nige: Yes I am. I think that no one can now doubt that my vision of world expansionism is not the way forward. For a fledgling club such as Toronno to achieve two promotions in just seven months goes to show that, with enough cash and a coach with true INTEGRITY, a team from anywhere on the globe can sh@g over a pi$$y little northern town of dyed in the wool supporters. Good work boys and thanks for all the moose steaks.

S.I.: Anything to add?

B.N. : Well, the RFL were hoping to save these announcements for further down the line but, wtf, I am the RFL. With deepest regrets about the demise of Bradford Phoenixes, I have decided to transfer all their history and silverware to Toronno with immediate effect. Furthermore, all Toronno's away fixtures will next season be played at Odsal Stadium to show that that the RFL is still committed to Pro RL in Bradford. Lastly, Magic Weekend will this year be held in the Outer Hebides - which might be good for Mystic Eddie.
