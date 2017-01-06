WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:32 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8911
Location: Bradbados
Duckman wrote:
Nope, I want us in C1 if we're liquidated and reformed as an entirely new club- it happens to coincide with the views of the coach of the strongest C1 side who would take our champ place in a heart beat if offered, which would make life in C1 that bit easier for us as currently Toronto are likely to occupy one of the promotion spots. If we are a new club it would be proper (and more beneficial in the long run IMHO) to start at the bottom (C1) with the same points and chances as everyone else as opposed to starting in the champ with minus 12 and fighting relegation from the first kick. I couldn't really care what anyone else thinks, we have far bigger concerns first, its just the silver lining that it also marries up to what I think the general consensus of RL fans is that a new club should start from the bottom.

If were somehow bought out of admin/limbo and not liquidation then staying in the champ might be more of a goer depending on the sporting sanctions/owner


I would add to that, how quickly it is sorted out so that we can re-sign as many as possible of the remaining former squad members. Quite a few of the higher earners have already gone but with,say, just a six point drop we'd still have a sporting chance of at least avoiding relegation.

That's all I ask - a sporting chance, an actual reason to drag my backside up to Odsal each week, a chance to dream - isn't that all every sports fan asks?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:36 pm
Giantscorpio User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2411
Location: In my Volvo XC90
rufio wrote:
Huddersfield will buy them, only chance they have of getting any silverware.


Don`t forget the LLS matey. When the bulls were a nonentity.

And I`m not having a go at the Bulls, I am genuinely sorry about the situation, it`s just the turds like you having a pop.
We could have had more silverware if our chairman had spent more and creamed off less than those in charge of the Bulls in the glory days. Too many on the gravy train when they were getting 15,000 crowds.
[img]http://www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:40 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5975
Would you ( Bradford ) want to start in 2017 when the 1st match is the league cup 19/2/17, cc in 26/2/17 then the league starts the 1st week end in March , or 2018.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:41 pm
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2869
Location: Lymm
Comedy gold here - thanks to Hindle & Bullsonfire

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:51 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 82
If new co bidder gets wish of League One then they'll be no points deduction.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:58 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5385
Location: east east hull
KCNBABT wrote:
If new co bidder gets wish of League One then they'll be no points deduction.

Lee Radford has said he's willing to help you out with players
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:02 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7956
Location: Odsal Stadium
I think the supporter base could look to the new season with a lot more positivity, starting with a clean slate and no points deduction hanging over our heads for a full season. I desperately want to see the club back, but a full season with this -12 hanging over us really is quite demoralising. I wonder how the players feel, perhaps dropping down a a division would see a complete exodus, perhaps not?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:10 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 700
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I think the supporter base could look to the new season with a lot more positivity, starting with a clean slate and no points deduction hanging over our heads for a full season. I desperately want to see the club back, but a full season with this -12 hanging over us really is quite demoralising. I wonder how the players feel, perhaps dropping down a a division would see a complete exodus, perhaps not?


If said bidder is still willing to honour current contracts hopefully they'd hang about to stick it up all the gobshytes

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:16 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2748
bullsonfire wrote:
BBC = Bring Back Caisley




Big Black C*ck

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:39 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2025
roger daly wrote:
Big Black C*ck

People wanted to know what BBC stood for not what mystic Eddie had for dinner.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, Asim, BD20Cougar, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Clearwing, coco the fullback, colgre, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, Early Bath, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Frosties., GiantDee, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, Jimmy 4 Bradford, jockabull, lister, Northern Lad, NZ Bull, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, shane A, Slugger McBatt, Stul, Surely not, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Toga, Top House Lad, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, Trustafox, vbfg, weighman and 540 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,5752,09875,6624,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  