Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8911
Location: Bradbados
Duckman wrote:
Nope, I want us in C1 if we're liquidated and reformed as an entirely new club- it happens to coincide with the views of the coach of the strongest C1 side who would take our champ place in a heart beat if offered, which would make life in C1 that bit easier for us as currently Toronto are likely to occupy one of the promotion spots. If we are a new club it would be proper (and more beneficial in the long run IMHO) to start at the bottom (C1) with the same points and chances as everyone else as opposed to starting in the champ with minus 12 and fighting relegation from the first kick. I couldn't really care what anyone else thinks, we have far bigger concerns first, its just the silver lining that it also marries up to what I think the general consensus of RL fans is that a new club should start from the bottom.
If were somehow bought out of admin/limbo and not liquidation then staying in the champ might be more of a goer depending on the sporting sanctions/owner
I would add to that, how quickly it is sorted out so that we can re-sign as many as possible of the remaining former squad members. Quite a few of the higher earners have already gone but with,say, just a six point drop we'd still have a sporting chance of at least avoiding relegation.
That's all I ask - a sporting chance, an actual reason to drag my backside up to Odsal each week, a chance to dream - isn't that all every sports fan asks?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:36 pm
Joined:
Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 amPosts:
2411Location:
In my Volvo XC90
rufio wrote:
Huddersfield will buy them, only chance they have of getting any silverware.
Don`t forget the LLS matey. When the bulls were a nonentity.
And I`m not having a go at the Bulls, I am genuinely sorry about the situation, it`s just the turds like you having a pop.
We could have had more silverware if our chairman had spent more and creamed off less than those in charge of the Bulls in the glory days. Too many on the gravy train when they were getting 15,000 crowds.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:40 pm
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5975
Would you ( Bradford ) want to start in 2017 when the 1st match is the league cup 19/2/17, cc in 26/2/17 then the league starts the 1st week end in March , or 2018.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:41 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2869
Location: Lymm
Comedy gold here - thanks to Hindle & Bullsonfire
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:51 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 82
If new co bidder gets wish of League One then they'll be no points deduction.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:58 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5385
Location: east east hull
KCNBABT wrote:
If new co bidder gets wish of League One then they'll be no points deduction.
Lee Radford has said he's willing to help you out with players
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:02 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7956
Location: Odsal Stadium
I think the supporter base could look to the new season with a lot more positivity, starting with a clean slate and no points deduction hanging over our heads for a full season. I desperately want to see the club back, but a full season with this -12 hanging over us really is quite demoralising. I wonder how the players feel, perhaps dropping down a a division would see a complete exodus, perhaps not?
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:10 pm
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 700
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I think the supporter base could look to the new season with a lot more positivity, starting with a clean slate and no points deduction hanging over our heads for a full season. I desperately want to see the club back, but a full season with this -12 hanging over us really is quite demoralising. I wonder how the players feel, perhaps dropping down a a division would see a complete exodus, perhaps not?
If said bidder is still willing to honour current contracts hopefully they'd hang about to stick it up all the gobshytes
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:16 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2748
bullsonfire wrote:
BBC = Bring Back Caisley
Big Black C*ck
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:39 pm
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2025
roger daly wrote:
Big Black C*ck
People wanted to know what BBC stood for not what mystic Eddie had for dinner.
