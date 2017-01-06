|
HamsterChops wrote:
Apologies if this question has already been asked, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with this thread if you dare leave it for a couple of hours!
Keeping Bradford in the Championship is favouritism, yes?
So how is letting Toronto or Barrow any different? Neither have earned the place either, so why would putting them there be anything other than favouritism too?
.
No difference, at all, except its not us so it would be different people frothing at the mouth - but they wouldn't be frothing at us for once.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:42 pm
If other fans want us in c1 then we better get off..
Don't get that submissive attitude.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:42 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:46 pm
Whitehaven are sabre rattling too...
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:48 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Whitehaven are sabre rattling too...
Pitchforks at the ready.
"I'd liake y'all to meet mar wife and mar sister. Here she is..."
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:48 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
If other fans want us in c1 then we better get off..
Don't get that submissive attitude.
Nope, I want us in C1 - it happens to coincide with the views of the coach of the strongest C1 side who would take our champ place in a heart beat if offered, which would make life in C1 that bit easier for us as currently Toronto are likely to occupy one of the promotion spots. If we are a new club it would be proper (and more beneficial in the long run IMHO) to start at the bottom (C1) with the same points and chances as everyone else as opposed to starting in the champ with minus 12 and fighting relegation from the first kick. I couldn't really care what anyone else thinks, we have far bigger concerns first, its just the silver lining that it also marries up to what I think the general consensus of RL fans is that a new club should start from the bottom.
