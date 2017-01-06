WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:36 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3663
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
HamsterChops wrote:
Apologies if this question has already been asked, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with this thread if you dare leave it for a couple of hours!

Keeping Bradford in the Championship is favouritism, yes?

So how is letting Toronto or Barrow any different? Neither have earned the place either, so why would putting them there be anything other than favouritism too?

.


No difference, at all, except its not us so it would be different people frothing at the mouth - but they wouldn't be frothing at us for once.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:42 pm
bowlingboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 213
If other fans want us in c1 then we better get off..
Don't get that submissive attitude.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:42 pm
RAB90 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 04, 2011 7:25 pm
Posts: 138
Has anybody seen this;

http://www.rugby-league.com/kingstone_press_leagues/league_tables

:evil: Bloody RFL are currently starting Bradford in second place, how is this fair? Typical and blantent favouritism once again. Poor old Sheffield have to start in 10th

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:46 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 181
Location: South of Bratfud
Whitehaven are sabre rattling too...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:48 pm
bullsonfire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1355
Scarey71 wrote:
Whitehaven are sabre rattling too...


Pitchforks at the ready.

"I'd liake y'all to meet mar wife and mar sister. Here she is..."
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:48 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3663
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
bowlingboy wrote:
If other fans want us in c1 then we better get off..
Don't get that submissive attitude.


Nope, I want us in C1 - it happens to coincide with the views of the coach of the strongest C1 side who would take our champ place in a heart beat if offered, which would make life in C1 that bit easier for us as currently Toronto are likely to occupy one of the promotion spots. If we are a new club it would be proper (and more beneficial in the long run IMHO) to start at the bottom (C1) with the same points and chances as everyone else as opposed to starting in the champ with minus 12 and fighting relegation from the first kick. I couldn't really care what anyone else thinks, we have far bigger concerns first, its just the silver lining that it also marries up to what I think the general consensus of RL fans is that a new club should start from the bottom.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bent&Bongser, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, colgre, Cookie, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, eddievan, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, Hangermans, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Higgin34, Highlander, hindle xiii, jockabull, kapow, mk_fc, Noah100, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, weighman, wiganermike, wombull, woolcity, woolly07 and 727 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,4732,16975,6624,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  