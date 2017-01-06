|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3663
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
hindle xiii wrote:
Toronto in the Championship would play havoc with the fixture list.
Unless they play their "home" games at Odsal and fly over the fans/local players instead!!
Yeah, but its what Rowley wants, and would be better for us, and I could give a flying one about the rfl fixture list problem tbf at the moment.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1420
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Duckman wrote:
Yeah, but its what Rowley wants, and would be better for us, and I could give a flying one about the rfl fixture list problem tbf at the moment.
I've not seen a quote or link for this - could someone post something please? Absolutely fine with it happening but it does seem a big ask to deal with the logistics for people who have booked flights etc.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 213
|
Yeah let's go into c1 and regroup..
Seem to remember same thing been said for a year or two in the championship. Hhhmmm
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 548
Location: BARNSLEY
|
ridlerbull wrote:
I've not seen a quote or link for this - could someone post something please? Absolutely fine with it happening but it does seem a big ask to deal with the logistics for people who have booked flights etc.
Just for you riddler- Posted today on the Guardian website at the end of a piece about Thorne
The newly-formed Toronto Wolfpack, who are starting life in League 1, would be willing to take Bradford’s place in the Championship, said the head coach of the Canadian side Paul Rowley. “We fully supported starting at the bottom, I think that’s right,” he said. “But, if you are asking me if we would take the opportunity, absolutely yes, we would go now. I know that Barrow would do the same, I’m not too sure about the other two, Whitehaven and Workington, although I’d be surprised if they refused it.
“The whole situation is confusing and not consistent with messages that have been given out previously when other clubs have been in similar situations. It creates unrest and debate.”
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1355
|
roger daly wrote:
For those who listen to Steve Wright in the afternoon
"Does anybody know what's going on?"
Can't stand that gobshiite.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1801
Location: Bradford
|
Apologies if this question has already been asked, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with this thread if you dare leave it for a couple of hours!
Keeping Bradford in the Championship is favouritism, yes?
So how is letting Toronto or Barrow any different? Neither have earned the place either, so why would putting them there be anything other than favouritism too?
Whitehaven I get. They were the highest place team of the current Champ 1 teams. There's a logical reason that they could replace us if we were to leave the division. Workington were also relegated, but again, should only get the place should Haven not want it. But new club Toronto, or Barrow that didn't earn promotion last season either?
What Rowley is essentially saying there is that it's wrong to let Bradford keep their place in the Championship, but it's perfectly ok to let Toronto skip Champ 1. Favouritism is obviously only OK if it benefits you.
I stand corrected in my earlier post saying I would be surprised if any club wanted the position on short notice though. If Whitehaven DID want it, it makes the decision to leave Bradford there all the more baffling really.
Last edited by HamsterChops
on Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9495
Location: Here
|
Bullnorthern wrote:
Just for you riddler- Posted today on the Guardian website at the end of a piece about Thorne
The newly-formed Toronto Wolfpack, who are starting life in League 1, would be willing to take Bradford’s place in the Championship, said the head coach of the Canadian side Paul Rowley. “We fully supported starting at the bottom, I think that’s right,” he said. “But, if you are asking me if we would take the opportunity, absolutely yes, we would go now. I know that Barrow would do the same, I’m not too sure about the other two, Whitehaven and Workington, although I’d be surprised if they refused it.
“The whole situation is confusing and not consistent with messages that have been given out previously when other clubs have been in similar situations. It creates unrest and debate.”
There we are then. Sorted.
Could be Barrow if it's too difficult for Toronto.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3663
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Toronto into Champ?
ridlerbull wrote:
I've not seen a quote or link for this - could someone post something please? Absolutely fine with it happening but it does seem a big ask to deal with the logistics for people who have booked flights etc.
"We weren't sounded out and nor were any of the Cumbrian clubs," Rowley told Press Association Sport.
"We fully supported starting at the bottom, I think that's right,
"But, if you are asking me if we would take the opportunity, absolutely yes, we would go now [#translate] so I don't support it quite so strongly when I could benefit
[/translate]
Last edited by Duckman
on Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:39 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1496
|
Give it to Keighley. They were unhappy about their relegation the other year.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1801
Location: Bradford
|
hindle xiii wrote:
Give it to Keighley. They were unhappy about their relegation the other year.
Nah, what have they ever done to deserve a place in a higher division? Not like they invented anything like Bullmania is it?
*Puts on Helmet*
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bent&Bongser, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, colgre, Cookie, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, eddievan, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, Hangermans, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Higgin34, Highlander, hindle xiii, jockabull, kapow, mk_fc, Noah100, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, weighman, wiganermike, wombull, woolcity, woolly07 and 724 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|