Apologies if this question has already been asked, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with this thread if you dare leave it for a couple of hours!



Keeping Bradford in the Championship is favouritism, yes?



So how is letting Toronto or Barrow any different? Neither have earned the place either, so why would putting them there be anything other than favouritism too?



Whitehaven I get. They were the highest place team of the current Champ 1 teams. There's a logical reason that they could replace us if we were to leave the division. Workington were also relegated, but again, should only get the place should Haven not want it. But new club Toronto, or Barrow that didn't earn promotion last season either?



What Rowley is essentially saying there is that it's wrong to let Bradford keep their place in the Championship, but it's perfectly ok to let Toronto skip Champ 1. Favouritism is obviously only OK if it benefits you.



I stand corrected in my earlier post saying I would be surprised if any club wanted the position on short notice though. If Whitehaven DID want it, it makes the decision to leave Bradford there all the more baffling really.