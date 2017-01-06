|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1492
|
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:50 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
286Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me exclusively that they haven't got a clue what's going on.
I think that could be ascertained from, well, everyone involved at the moment. And those not involved, obs.
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1249
|
Is this now a merged thread ?
I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1416
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Is this now a merged thread ?
I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.
Yup. Just when you thought it couldn't get any weirder...
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1492
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Is this now a merged thread ?
I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2120
|
Angelic Cynic wrote:
I don't think followers of rugby league clubs would be impressed if their owners/individuals running clubs showed an interest in other clubs/other sports[/url]
I'm sure Leeds fans hate the fact that Caddick also likes Cricket and Rugby Union
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 80
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Yeah, Marc Green probably.
Green, Richardson, Thorne.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 80
|
At least one of potential new owners has asked the RFL to drop the club into League One. Rohan has met them and believes it's workable but will the RFL drop the Bulls on request of the bidder.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 820
|
Thorne does have the experience of helping a club up off its backside but I would definitely feel better about things if Richardson was on board too. Wish Marc Green would F off though.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1416
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Amused that one of the Wasps fans reckons that the Phoenix from the flames thread title is a Harry Potter reference: http://www.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read/s96.htm?98,15863753
. I thought we were supposed to be the uncultured oiks who wouldn't know a classical reference if it jumped up and dragged a dead Hector round the city walls on our chariot?
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, Anakin Skywalker, ant1, Bendybulls, bewaresheep, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Clearwing, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Geoff, GiantDee, Godiswithers, heaton_sk4, hereagain, hindle xiii, Iggy79, Kevin Turvey, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, mk_fc, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, n empsall, Noah100, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nothus, ploinerrhino, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Surely not, tackler thommo, tb, The Devil's Advocate, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, victarmeldrew, Wheels, wiganermike, wombull, woolly07, zapperbull and 785 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|