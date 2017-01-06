WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:49 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1492
Has this been posted before? I've caught up with the thread and I don't recall it.

http://www.totalrl.com/radford-says-hull-willing-help-bradford-players/

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:50 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 286
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
tigertot wrote:
Someone at the club told me exclusively that they haven't got a clue what's going on.


I think that could be ascertained from, well, everyone involved at the moment. And those not involved, obs.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:53 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1249
Is this now a merged thread ?

I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:54 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1416
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Is this now a merged thread ?

I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.

Yup. Just when you thought it couldn't get any weirder... ;)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:04 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1492
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Is this now a merged thread ?

I was reading new owner or whatever & suddenly it disappeared. I have only been away a couple of days & have 138 pages of diatribe to catch up on.

Image

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:08 pm
ex Bull Dog User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2120
Angelic Cynic wrote:
I don't think followers of rugby league clubs would be impressed if their owners/individuals running clubs showed an interest in other clubs/other sports[/url]


:roll: I'm sure Leeds fans hate the fact that Caddick also likes Cricket and Rugby Union

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:10 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 80
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Yeah, Marc Green probably.


Green, Richardson, Thorne.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:14 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 80
At least one of potential new owners has asked the RFL to drop the club into League One. Rohan has met them and believes it's workable but will the RFL drop the Bulls on request of the bidder.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:15 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 820
Thorne does have the experience of helping a club up off its backside but I would definitely feel better about things if Richardson was on board too. Wish Marc Green would F off though.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:17 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1416
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Amused that one of the Wasps fans reckons that the Phoenix from the flames thread title is a Harry Potter reference: http://www.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read/s96.htm?98,15863753. I thought we were supposed to be the uncultured oiks who wouldn't know a classical reference if it jumped up and dragged a dead Hector round the city walls on our chariot? :mrgreen:
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, Anakin Skywalker, ant1, Bendybulls, bewaresheep, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Clearwing, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Geoff, GiantDee, Godiswithers, heaton_sk4, hereagain, hindle xiii, Iggy79, Kevin Turvey, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, mk_fc, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, n empsall, Noah100, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nothus, ploinerrhino, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Surely not, tackler thommo, tb, The Devil's Advocate, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, victarmeldrew, Wheels, wiganermike, wombull, woolly07, zapperbull and 786 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,4032,19275,6614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  